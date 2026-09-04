Kedah JPJ seizes lorry in Jerlun, road tax expired 1997

In Cars, Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 September 2026 9:59 am

Kedah Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized a commercial lorry after it was found to have committed several serious offences during an enforcement operation in the Jerlun area. Checks by enforcement officers found that the vehicle’s motor vehicle licence (LKM, or road tax) had expired since 1997.

The lorry also did not have valid insurance coverage, while its mandatory Puspakom inspection had also expired. More significantly, the lorry driver was found to be operating the vehicle without a valid Goods Driving Licence (GDL).

JPJ Kedah said the seizure was carried out to prevent vehicles that do not meet the required eligibility and documentation requirements from continuing to operate on public roads. The department reminded commercial vehicle operators and drivers to ensure that their LKM, insurance coverage, Puspakom inspection and vocational licences remain valid before operating their vehicles.

JPJ has stepped up enforcement against heavy and commercial vehicles in recent years, particularly over expired road tax, lack of valid insurance and expired periodic inspections.