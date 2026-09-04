Not a Saga Cross – Volvo EX30 Cross Country spotted in transit; tougher-looking EV finally launching in Malaysia?

Danny Tan

Not a Saga Cross – Volvo EX30 Cross Country spotted in transit; tougher-looking EV finally launching in Malaysia?

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Guys, not everything under wraps is the Proton Saga Cross. And this ‘Saga Cross OTW guys’ sighting by Miorsabri on Threads certainly isn’t the upcoming Saga-based budget SUV – the shape under the white wrapper looks far too good compared to the proportions of the AMA02 test mules seen so far.

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Fortunately, the wrapper is quite thin and you can see the SUV’s tailgate design, which reveals its true identity. The black bar across the lights and the wordmark in the middle leaves us in no doubt that this is the Volvo EX30 Cross Country, the more rugged version of Volvo’s junior EV, the EX30.

Not a Saga Cross – Volvo EX30 Cross Country spotted in transit; tougher-looking EV finally launching in Malaysia?

Volvo Car Malaysia told us back in October 2025 that the EX30 Cross Country would be coming in early 2026, so there’s been a delay. But since units are in transit now, perhaps it’ll be launching soon?

Cross Country revives a name from the ’90s that eventually evolved into ‘XC’ for Volvo’s SUVs. The EX30 CC sports a blacked-out section between the lights at both ends. Look closely at the front black piece and you’ll see artwork based on the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Sweden – a cool and subtle nod to the brand’s home country.

Elsewhere, the CC also wears plastic front and rear skid plates, wheelarch extensions and mudguards, plus a unique set of 19-inch wheels. The suspension has been raised slightly; together with marginally higher profile tyres, the EX30 Cross Country has a 19 mm ground clearance advantage over the standard car.

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Not a Saga Cross – Volvo EX30 Cross Country spotted in transit; tougher-looking EV finally launching in Malaysia?

Inside, it’s largely the same as the regular EX30, but with fitting rubber overmats that allows you to wash dirt off easily. The boot floor has a rubber cover too, perfect for dirty gear from the trail.

The taller suspension and chunkier styling comes at an aero cost. WLTP range drops from 450 km for the 428 PS/534 Nm dual-motor EX30 Ultra Twin Performance to 427 km for the similarly-powered Cross Country. The larger tyres also means a slightly slower 0-100 km/h time, but 3.7 seconds is still crazy.

So, what do you think of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country’s tougher looks?

GALLERY: Volvo EX30 Cross Country in Thailand

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GALLERY: Volvo EX30 Cross Country official images

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