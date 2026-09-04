Proton exports highest since Jan 2011, includes Geely models built in Tg Malim for better economies of scale

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / 4 September 2026 11:13 am

In its press release of its overall sales performance for August, Proton also announced it had exported the most number of cars since January 2011. All told, the national carmaker sent out 2,477 units last month, raising year-to-date export sales to 6,059 units – more than what the company shipped out throughout the whole of 2025.

The overall figure includes both Proton- and Geely-badged cars, all assembled in Tanjong Malim. The firm began building cars with Geely branding for global markets in late 2024, starting with Vietnam before expanding to South Africa, Indonesia and even Mexico this year. Current export models include the Coolray (X50), Emgrand (S70) and Okavango (X90).

Proton said this measure helps it achieve greater economies of scale, as well as aiding its vendors by it buying more parts. It added that it expected more orders for the rest of the year, with the Saga set to be exported to the Philippines as a yet-to-be-named Geely model in the fourth quarter.

“Proton assembling vehicles in Malaysia for Geely markets is one of the key focus areas [for] growing export sales. These activities boost assembly line utilisation at the factory while contributing to increased volume for Proton’s vendors and contributing positively to Malaysia’s balance of trade,” said deputy CEO Abdul Rashid Musa.

As we’ve previously reported, this move is, in a roundabout way, a fulfilment of a promise Geely made to turn Proton into an export hub for the region and beyond – even if the scale turned out to be far smaller and the cars now wear Geely badges.

GALLERY: 2026 Geely Coolray at GIIAS 2026

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