Sime Motors leadership visits BYD Shenzhen HQ – drawing closer to potential CKD partnership in Malaysia?

In BYD, Local News / by Mick Chan / 4 September 2026 12:34 pm

The Sime Motors leadership team visited BYD headquarters in Shenzhen, China to “strengthen collaboration, facilitate knowledge transfer and in-depth discussions” to support the Chinese brand’s continued growth in the Malaysian market, according to Sime Motors’ post on LinkedIn.

The visit by the Sime Motors leadership team “provided an opportunity for both teams to align on strategic priorities and identify areas of mutual interest in support of Malaysia’s growing mobility ecosystem”, and Sime Motors “remains committed to working closely with our partners to drive the continued development of the automotive industry in Malaysia”, it said.

This could signal growing potential for a CKD (local assembly) partnership between Sime Motors and BYD.

In May, BYD’s VP and GM of Asia Pacific Auto Sales Division Liu Xueliang visited the Sime Motors Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah, hinting at plans for Sime Motors to be BYD’s local contract-assembly partner. This would be in line with MITI’s new rules, which is for EV manufacturers to work more with local suppliers.

Prior to this, the Chinese manufacturer initially stated August last year its plans for an assembly plant in Tanjong Malim, Perak.

Progress for the BYD Malaysia Tanjong Malim plant appeared to have come to a standstill as of March this year, and this was followed shortly thereafter by a statement from MITI in response to claims on social media regarding MITI’s conditions for BYD’s manufacturing license as well as other related policies.