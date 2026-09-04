Vietnam proposes gradual ban of petrol, diesel vehicles in Ho Chi Minh City low emissions zone from July 2027

In International News / by Mick Chan / 4 September 2026 6:07 pm

Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam has proposed a gradual ban of petrol and diesel-powered vehicles from downtown areas as part of a planned low emissions zone (LEZ) pilot programme from July 2027, reported Vietnamese newspaper Thanh Nien (via The Star).

Under the proposal, the LEZ pilot programme would begin in the core downtown area and the new Thu Thiem urban area which covers around 390 hectares, according to the report.

After a two-year pilot, the low emissions zone would be expanded to include the city’s Ring Road 2 from early 2029. This area already restricts heavy trucks and sleeper buses from the inner city during certain hours.

Buses are the first group of vehicles required to convert, and these will need to be powered by electricity or clean energy when entering the LEZ from 2027. Buses will be followed by motorcycle taxis and delivery motorcycles, while other vehicle categories, such as taxis face later deadlines.

This proposal for a low emissions zone in Ho Chi Minh City is subject to further review before it is formally approved, according to the report. In June, Hanoi planned to phase out petrol-powered ride-hailing motorcycles from low emissions zones, starting with voluntary restrictions before moving to a ban from January next year.