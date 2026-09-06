BYD to announce Malaysia EV development plan within a week – own Tanjong Malim plant, or Inokom CKD?

The long-running question of how BYD will put down manufacturing roots in Malaysia is about to be answered. The company will reveal its EV development plan for Malaysia within a week, according to BYD vice-president and general manager of its Asia Pacific auto sales division, Liu Xueliang.

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Speaking to Malaysian media in Shenzhen, Liu was asked whether BYD would work with a local partner or set up its own manufacturing operations here. “Wait another week and we will announce it,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

“We will continue to explore, together with local partners, how we can better support the development of Malaysia’s new energy vehicle industry,” Liu added.

The announcement will land at a pivotal time. Malaysia’s tax exemption for imported CBU electric vehicles expired at the end of 2025, and since July 1 this year, imported CBU EVs must have a minimum CIF value of RM200,000 and at least 180 kW (245 PS) – rules that effectively shut fully-imported, affordable EVs out of the market. For a brand whose Malaysian line-up leans heavily on sub-RM200k models like the Atto 3 and Seal 6, local assembly is now the only way forward.

BYD confirmed plans for its own CKD plant in Tanjong Malim, Perak back in August 2025, but progress appears to have stalled since – as of last month, MITI said no official decision had been made on the plant.

Meanwhile, the contract-assembly route has been gathering steam. Liu himself visited the Sime Motors Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah in May, hinting at Sime Motors becoming BYD’s local contract-assembly partner – an arrangement that would sit well with MITI’s preference for EV makers to work with local partners rather than build new factories of their own. Just this week, the Sime Motors leadership team visited BYD’s Shenzhen headquarters for talks on “strategic priorities and areas of mutual interest”.

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Beyond manufacturing, Liu also singled out East Malaysia as a growth area for the brand. “We believe East Malaysia still has significant room for development, but first, we hope to have suitable models,” he said. Given the popularity of pickup trucks in Borneo, could we be looking at a locally assembled BYD Shark?

So, own plant in Tanjong Malim or contract assembly at Inokom with Sime Motors? All signs point to the latter, but we’ll know for certain within the week – stay tuned.

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