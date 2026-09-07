2026 Mazda CX-5 Malaysia launch Oct 8 – more practical 3rd gen, 2.5L only, no physical controls, RM170k est

It’s official – the new Mazda CX-5 will be launched in Malaysia next month on October 8. The third-generation C-segment SUV is set to arrive more than a year after it was revealed to the world last July, and nearly four months after it was previewed at the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS) in June.

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Carrying estimated pricing of RM170,000, the new CX-5 is expected to be sold as a CBU import, with CKD local assembly to kick off in “about 12 to 16 months.” It’ll be sold concurrently with the popular second-gen model, said Bermaz Auto executive chairman Ben Yeoh.

At KLIMS, the new CX-5 was shown with a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated e-Skyactiv G four-cylinder engine, paired with a 24-volt mild hybrid system. In markets outside emissions regs-choked Europe, it produces 181 PS and 242 Nm of torque, supplemented by a 6.5 PS/60.5 Nm electric motor.

Certain markets like Australia and Indonesia, however, receive a non-mild hybrid set up that is punchier despite shorn of the electric gubbins, making 188 PS and 257 Nm on RON95 fuel. Both engines are paired with a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive auto with front- or all-wheel drive.

The new CX-5 has been designed with a focus on improving the nameplate’s mediocre practicality. To that end, it gets a much longer wheelbase to increase interior space and handling stability, along with wider-opening rear doors, 40:20:40 split-folding rear seats and a boot that’s now 61 litres larger than before, all in the name of making this car more versatile than the last.

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The aforementioned wheelbase stretch has been accompanied by increased dimensions all around to maintain the CX-5’s general shape and proportions. Measuring 4,690 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,695 mm tall, the new car is 115 mm longer (all of it going to the 2,815 mm wheelbase), 15 mm wider and 15 mm taller than the old one.

While the exterior (which gains a black frame around the Kodo grille and CX-60-style taillights following a new “Wearable Gear” concept) is largely recognisable, the interior has been completely redesigned – and not necessarily for the better. There’s a massive new touchscreen that measures either 12.9 inches or 15.6 inches across, coinciding with the dispensing of most physical buttons and switches, including the air-con controls.

The display comes with Google services built in, such as Google Maps, Gemini generative AI voice control and the Google Play app store, a Mazda first. You also now get a full 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a Qi wireless charger, and as before, you can spec the CX-5 with a 12-speaker Bose sound system and a panoramic glass roof.

Over to you now – are you excited for the new Mazda CX-5, or would the changes make you buy the existing second-gen model while you still can? Let us know in the comments.

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