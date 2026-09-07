Audi A2 e-tron debuts – brand’s most efficient model yet with up to 646 km WLTP; up to 84 kWh battery, 326 PS

In Audi, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / 7 September 2026 7:49 pm

The Audi A2 e-tron has been officially unveiled following a teaser and a prototype showing earlier this year, reprising the nameplate of the 1999 original.

Audi claims that the A2 e-tron is the brand’s most efficient model yet, boasting of WLTP-rated energy consumption rate of 12.8 kWh per 100 km in its most efficient 140 kW (190 PS) guise.

Three battery sizes are offered in the A2 e-tron, and these are 52 kWh, 61 kWh and 84 kWh, and these power the latest APP350 and APP550 motors across four variants; 125 kW (170 PS/350 Nm), 140 kW (170 PS/350 Nm), 170 kW (231 PS/350 Nm) and 240 kW (326 PS/545 Nm).

For improved efficiency, these motors feature silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors in their power electronics, polished gear teeth and low-viscosity oils in the transmission.

Those with the largest 84 kWh battery get the highest DC charging figure at 193 kW, though DC charging from 10-80% also takes the longest at 29 minutes. The 140 kW (190 PS) variant with the 61 kWh battery takes up to 105 kW DC for a 10-80% charge time of 26 minutes, while the base 125 kW (170 PS) variant takes up to 100 kW DC, and the 10-80% charge takes 24 minutes.

Conversely, V2L capability in the A2 e-tron can power external devices, while owners with a compatible home photovoltaic system and DC wall box can also use the vehicle-to-home function.

With the largest, 84 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery, the A2 e-tron can attain a range of up to 646 km (WLTP) in 170 kW (231 PS) guise. All powertrain versions are of a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive configuration.

The most powerful variant of the A2 e-tron with the 240 kW (326 PS) powertrain attains the 0-100 km/h sprint in 5.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 km/h; all other variants of the A2 e-tron have a top speed of 160 km/h, and 0-100 km/h acceleration times ranging from 8.8 seconds to seven seconds.

Its efficiency is aided by its drag coefficient of 0.24, attained through the use of aerodynamic details such as a controllable cooling air intake and a mostly enclosed underbody, along with aero wheels, and gap reducers between each wheel and wheel housing.

Wheels range from 18 to 20 inches in diameter, shod in tyres of widths from 225 mm to 235 mm; all tyre sizes are available for both winter tyres as well as summer tyres, and efficiency is aided by a special tyre optimised for rolling resistance, and run higher-than-normal pressures, says Audi.

The A2 e-tron can be specified with either comfort suspension or sport suspension, and suspension with damper control is optional on the 170 kW variant (standard on the top 240 kW variant).

Four driving modes are offered in the A2 e-tron, which are Comfort, Balanced, Efficiency and Dynamic, while three levels of regenerative braking are offered, along with a one-pedal driving mode that also brings the vehicle to a stop.

Among the driving assistance systems in the A2 e-tron is adaptive cruise assist plus, which combines adaptive cruise control with active lane guidance at speeds of up to 210 km/h, which is beyond the top speeds of all A2 e-tron variants at debut.

The optional adaptive cruise assist plus function enables the vehicle to slow and stop automatically for red lights; if the A2 e-tron has yet to come to a stop before the traffic light turns green again, the system will allow the vehicle to automatically continue driving, though if the vehicle has fully stopped, it will not resume driving automatically.

Its longitudinal and lane guidance systems rely on swarm data, which Audi says enables the A2 e-tron to adjust its speed according to the average speed of traffic on the road. Online data also enables adaptive cruise assist to help the vehicle stay in its lane without visible road markings.

Inside, the A2 e-tron features a 11.9-inch virtual cockpit plus driver’s instrument display and a 12.8-inch curved touch display angled towards the driver, while an augmented reality head-up display can be optioned.

White interior ambient lighting is standard while the optional ambient light package brings a selection comprised of 30 colours, as well as the dynamic interaction light that spans the width of the base of the windscreen. The centre console features a cooled phone charging tray that can charge two phones at the same time, at up to 25 watts.

Interior upholstery in the A2 e-tron features Softwrap, a soft, “fabric-covered surface” that covers the dashboard and door panels towards the rear of the cabin. Admitting more light into the cabin is an optional panoramic glass roof measuring 1.6 square metres.

Also featured among the cabin equipment is the use of Fidlock fasteners, and Audi claims to be the first premium carmaker to use fastening system that combines magnets and mechanical clasps; in the A2 e-tron, these are used to secure cupholders and bags.

In terms of luggage space, the A2 e-tron has a luggage compartment volume of 396 litres, and this can grow to 1,336 litres with the rear seats folded down. The rear luggage compartment gets LED lighting, a 12-volt power outlet, and four tie-down anchors, and on 170 kW and 240 kW variants this is complemented by a 13-litre frunk.

In Europe, deliveries of the Audi A2 e-tron are expected to start in December this year. Pricing in Germany starts from 38,200 euros (RM179,555) for the 125 kW variant with the 52 kWh battery, through 41,900 euros (RM196,946) for the 61 kWh variant, 48,900 euros (RM229,849) for the 170 kW variant with the 84 kWh battery, up to 51,200 euros (RM240,660) for the top 240 kW variant.