E-hailing companies encouraged to provide female driver option for female passengers – transport minster

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 7 September 2026 11:52 am

E-hailing companies are encouraged to provide its female passengers with the option of selecting female drivers as part of efforts to improve safety and comfort of e-hailing services, transport minister Anthony Loke has said, reported Bernama.

This option would provide female passengers with an alternative that prioritises their well-being when using e-hailing services, Loke said.

“This is a feature that I hope our women leaders can promote. When using e-hailing services, one of the available options should be the ability to choose a female driver,” said the transport minister, who also urged e-hailing companies to introduce car-pooling options exclusively for women.

In 2022, AirAsia Ride introduced the LadiesONLY service which offered female passengers the option to ride with female drivers, and conversely also allowed female drivers to only pick up female passengers. This was preceded by Riding Pink which was established in 2016.

Meanwhile for rail services, safety measures continue to be strengthened through the provision of women-only coaches, following frequent complaints received by the transport ministry regarding sexual harassment, particularly during peak hours. Women comprise nearly two-thirds of all rail passengers, making their protection a priority, Loke said.

Women’s train coaches were introduced on the MRT Kajang Line in September 2023, followed by the MRT Putrajaya Line in April 2024. The KTM Komuter service introduced its ladies’ coach service in April 2010.