Leapmotor C10, B10 EVs now CKD locally assembled in Gurun – optional physical key fob for new, existing cars

In Cars, Leapmotor, Local News / by Danny Tan / 7 September 2026 12:22 pm

Stellantis Malaysia has announced that the Leapmotor C10 and B10 EVs are now locally assembled at Stellantis’ Gurun, Kedah plant, and will be available at all dealers nationwide.

Stellantis – which holds a stake in Leapmotor and markets the carmaker’s products outside of China – invested a total of 5.3 million euros (RM24.9 million) in the development of localised production capabilities, alongside production line and infrastructure upgrades at the Gurun plant, which it acquired from Naza in 2021.

Leapmotor and Stellantis operate under a unified global compliance framework, ensuring uncompromising manufacturing standards across all locally assembled units, the company said in a statement.

CKD brings some changes to Leapmotor’s electric SUVs. The D-segment C10 gains two new paint colours – Violet and Lightning White join Canopy Grey and Glazed Green. Only the green comes with a Camel Brown interior; the others are paired with black. Powered by a 218 hp/320 Nm motor, the RM129,000 C10 comes with a 69.9 kWh battery pack that’s good for 424 km WLTP range.

Meanwhile, the C-segment B10 is available in a single Design variant (no more base Life) for RM118,800, and one can choose from four colours – Starry Night Blue, Tundra Grey, Metallic Black and Light White. All come with a Dark Grey interior. The B10 is powered by a 218 PS/240 Nm motor juiced by a 67.1 kWh battery pack. WLTP range is 434 km.

Interestingly, Leapmotor is now offering an optional physical remote key fob for both new and existing owners. The key fob allows one to enter the car in a normal keyless manner, without having to first tap the wing mirror with the key card or use your phone. However, the start procedure still requires either the key card to be placed on the centre console, or a PIN. Contact your dealer for details and pricing.

Click these links for more on the Leapmotor C10 and B10 SUVs.