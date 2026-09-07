Letbe Mecha scooter in Malaysia next year? To come in 125, 150 or 200 cc variants?

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 September 2026 2:45 pm

Chinese motorcycle brand Letbe could introduce its first model in Malaysia as early as next year, with the Mecha scooter understood to be among the models being considered by local distributor MForce Bike Holdings. Letbe made its Malaysian debut at the MForce MotoXperience event in May, and information received by Paultan.org suggests the brand’s first Malaysian model will be a scooter.

In its home market, the Mecha is offered with three engine capacities – 125 cc, 150 cc and 200 cc. It is not yet known which version, or versions, MForce could bring to Malaysia. All three variants use a single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine with Euro 5+ emissions compliance, paired with a CVT automatic transmission.

The 125 cc version produces 12 hp and 12.5 Nm, while the 150 cc model develops 16 hp and 14.7 Nm. The range-topping 200 cc variant makes 17.5 hp and 17.6 Nm. The Mecha stands out with a distinctive, boxy design and comes with LED headlamps and tail lamps, along with illuminated Letbe branding and side panels that change colour.

Other features include a spacious footboard and a standard luggage rack at the rear. The Mecha rolls on a 14-inch front wheel and 13-inch rear wheel, suspended by a telescopic fork in front and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers.

Braking hardware consists of Nissin calipers at both ends, with dual-channel ABS fitted as standard. The Mecha also gets traction control and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. Rider information is displayed on a TFT instrument panel, while storage space is provided underneath the seat and two compartments inside the front cowl.

The left-side compartment houses a 12-Volt power socket together with USB-A and USB-C ports, while the right-side compartment features an emergency keyhole. Other equipment includes a 12-litre fuel tank, smart keyless entry and an engine automatic start-stop function with a seat height of 766 mm and 145 kg listed weight.

For now, MForce has not confirmed which Letbe models will be introduced in Malaysia, or whether the Mecha will be among them. If launched locally, however, the scooter’s combination of distinctive styling and relatively comprehensive equipment could make it an interesting addition to the Malaysian scooter market.