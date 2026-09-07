Pahang JPJ issues 1,447 saman, seizes 197 vehicles driven by foreigners – no lesen, road tax, insurance

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 7 September 2026 10:22 am

The Pahang road transport department (JPJ) has issued 1,447 saman and seized 197 vehicles for various offences under the Operasi Pemandu Warga Asing (Ops PeWA), which targets errant non-Malaysian drivers, Bernama reports.

Conducted from June 16 to August 31, the operation uncovered offences including driving without a licence, expired road tax, driving without insurance and technical violations.

“Vehicles seized under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 will be released after the cases are settled in court and the fines imposed have been paid,” the Pahang JPJ said in a statement, adding that the public can report offences involving foreign drivers directly to JPJ or via the MyJPJ app under e-Aduan@JPJ, or by emailing [email protected], with complete details.