Police reminds cyclists: not all roads are suitable for cycling especially highways, must follow road rules

Not all roads are suitable for cycling, particularly highways designed to accommodate motor vehicles travelling at high speeds, says police Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT). JSPT reminded cyclists to understand where cycling is permitted and where it is prohibited, while also being aware of the risks involved should an accident occur.

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A JSPT infographic highlighted several dangers faced by cyclists on high-speed roads, including the significant difference in speed between bicycles and motor vehicles. A minor mistake or momentary lapse in attention can result in a serious accident, while collisions on highways could lead to severe injuries or even death.

“Do not put your life at risk simply because you want to continue your ride,” JSPT said in a reminder to cyclists. Cyclists are also urged to comply with traffic regulations, use appropriate safety equipment and respect other road users at all times, police saying cycling is a shared right and responsibility.

Acknowledging cycling is a healthy activity, while being cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reducing road traffic, police said cyclists should always practice road safety and avoid highways and expressways, avoid riding on flyovers, and disrupting traffic. Penalties pertinent to cyclists include Section 54(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous or reckless riding with a fine of between RM1,000 to RM5,000, or 12 months jail.

Also applicable is Section 79(2) of the same Act, with a fine of between RM300 to RM2,000 for failing to obey posted road signs. Cyclists are further reminded authorities can seize their bicycles under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

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JSPT stressed there is no compromise on any actions that endanger the safety of other road users. The reminder comes as cycling continues to be a popular recreational and fitness activity in Malaysia, with cyclists advised to choose routes that are appropriate and safe for two-wheeled use rather than roads designed primarily for high-speed motor traffic.

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