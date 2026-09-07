Proton S70 Lite and Prime now open for booking – i-GT 1.5L NA engine with CVT, starts from below RM60k est

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Danny Tan / 7 September 2026 10:22 am

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Proton has officially announced the S70 Lite and Prime variants, powered by a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine and CVT gearbox. These two variants sit below the turbocharged variants and will be priced accordingly – estimated to start from below RM60,000, Proton says.

The carmaker says that these NA S70 variants are ‘designed for customers who value comfort, practicality and ease of everyday driving at an affordable price’ and that they ‘bring a smooth and relaxed experience’. Sounds like a more suitable Teksi Madani car than this.

The S70 Lite and Prime’s biggest change is the switch from a turbo-DCT powertrain combo to a NA-CVT pairing. In the latest Saga MC3, Proton’s entry sedan, the i-GT 1.5-litre engine puts out 120 PS at 6,100 rpm and 150 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 5,000 rpm. There, the BHE15PFI four-cylinder engine is mated to a Punch VT3+ clutch-based CVT in the Premium variant.

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Will this Saga Premium combination be carried over wholesale to the S70? That would be an easy presumption; however, we notice that the supplied image above shows a torque convertor in the transmission, so it’s likely to be not the Punch CVT and possibly the Wanliyang (WLY) CVT used in the Geely Emgrand. Elsewhere, the WLY CVT has an eight-speed simulation mode.

The previous-generation Emgrand, which the S70 is based on, is also available with a conventional six-speed automatic in certain markets, but it looks like Proton/Geely decided that CVT is a better fit for the Malaysian market. It also matches the transmission choice of rivals Toyota Vios and Honda City.

Powertrain aside, Proton claims 10 class-leading features for the new S70 variants, which are class-leading cabin space, rear passenger shoulder room, soft-touch instrument panel, all auto up/down windows with anti-trap, electric parking brake with auto brake hold, remote engine start, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ‘Rear Side Radar System’, reverse camera and rear seat reminder.

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Other features include leatherette seats, five USB ports, six airbags and front/rear parking sensors, with equipment varying by variant.

The ‘Rear Side Radar System’ provides blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert, door opening warning and rear collision warning. Basically, all the side and rear stuff – no AEB, as that’s reserved for the Flagship along with adaptive cruise control.

Based on the supplied images above, we can see a full black grille, i-GT emblem on the boot and GitiComfort tyres with 17-inch alloys on what’s likely to be the Prime, the costlier of the two NA variants. In the current turbo range, only the Flagship gets 17-inch rims, so perhaps that side of the park will get some upgrades soon.

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Again, order books are now open for the S70 Lite and S70 Prime variants and prices are estimated to start from below RM60,000 for the Lite. Final pricing will be announced at the official launch, with no hint or target month/quarter given. Coincidentally, this announcement comes just as Honda is rolling out the City facelift.

By the way, the S70 turbo range with 181 PS/290 Nm is priced from RM69k for the Executive to RM90k for the Flagship X, so below RM60k for the NA sounds about right?

Finally, customers who book and register the S70 Lite and Prime variants by December 31, 2026 will be eligible for an ‘exclusive early bird reward’, which will be announced at the launch. Based on what we know so far, what do you think of the ‘S70 NA’?

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