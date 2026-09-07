Puspakom to open seven days a week from Nov, plans to extend operations to 24 hours a day from January 2027

Puspakom plans to open everyday starting from November and begin 24-hour operations from January next year. According to its CEO Mahmood Razak Bahman, this will provide customers with greater convenience when it comes to vehicle inspections, Bernama reports.

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He said the implementation of the 24-hour operations would depend on public response to the extension of operating hours to seven days a week, as well as the availability of sufficient manpower. “As for 24-hour operations, the target is to launch them next January, subject to public response to the seven-day operation, workforce readiness and operational capacity,” he told the national news agency.

He said the vehicle inspection provider has had discussions with the national union of commercial workers (NUCW) and the Puspakom staff union to gauge their views on the new operating scheme, which will provide more reasonable working hours of eight to 10 hours per day compared with the current 12 hours, as well as two rest days a week instead of one.

Mahmood said that the new planned schedule is part of Puspakom’s efforts to modernise its services, with enhanced on-site inspection services to make the inspection process more convenient for vehicle owners also part of the programme.

He said the initiative was supported by various interactive activities, including the recently concluded GiCheck Auto Weekend 2026, which delivered road safety messages to the public through hands-on and practical engagement. Measures such as these are expected to improve Puspakom’s overall operational efficiency while strengthening ties between the vehicle inspection agency and the local community, he said.

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“Through GiCheck Auto Weekend, we aim to make road safety education more accessible, engaging and relevant to Malaysians, while raising public awareness of the vital role vehicle inspections play in keeping our roads safe,” he said.

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