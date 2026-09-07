Putrajaya police seize 14 vehicles in anti-road hooligan operation – 13 motorcycles, one car

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 September 2026 11:06 am

Putrajaya police seized 14 vehicles, including 13 motorcycles and one car, during an integrated operation targeting road hooligans, illegal racing and excessive noise in the federal administrative capital. The operation, dubbed Ops Bersepadu Samseng Jalanan, was conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) of the Putrajaya district police headquarters (IPD Putrajaya) from 11 pm on September 5 to 8 am on September 6.

It covered a section of Lebuh Sentosa between KM2.9 and KM4.0, with the operation involving one senior police officer and 21 personnel from JSPT, the MPV and URB units of IPD Putrajaya, as well as personnel from the Presint 7 police station. According to police, the operation focused on inspections, patrols and monitoring of road users and motorcycle groups suspected of being involved in illegal racing and road hooligan activities.

The operation followed complaints from members of the public regarding excessive noise and activities of motorcycle groups, or mat rempit, in the Putrajaya area. During a road closure, five motorcycles were found abandoned by their riders underneath the Lebuh Wawasan flyover with the motorcycles subsequently taken to the police station for further action.

In total, 14 vehicles were seized under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, while 35 Pol 257 summonses were issued with no arrests made during the operation. Police said the operation also incorporated an awareness programme, including congregational Subuh prayers and advocacy sessions highlighting the dangers of illegal racing and road gangster activities.

The initiative was aimed particularly at young people, with police stressing the importance of avoiding activities that could endanger themselves and other road users. Members of the public are urged to continue providing information and lodging complaints with the authorities to assist police in curbing activities that threaten road safety and public order.