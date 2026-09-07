Volkswagen Group confirms cutting model range by 50%, variants by up to 75%; another 50,000 jobs to be cut

In International News, Volkswagen / by Mick Chan / 7 September 2026 2:16 pm

The supervisory board of the Volkswagen Group has unanimously approved Future Plan 2030, an initiative that will see the automotive group reduce its model range across the group by 50% and the number of model trims and variants by up to 75%.

This is an official confirmation of the group’s previously reported reduction in product offering which would also see production capacity reduced from 10 million cars to nine million car annually.

The group’s focus on fewer model variants aim to bring higher volumes per model, lower costs and stronger economies of scale, while the group is tailoring its vehicle platforms, electronic architectures, driver assistance systems and software to the needs of Western and Eastern hemispheres, the group said.

“We are taking responsibility for our entire workforce, for our partners and for industrial jobs worldwide. Over the coming years, we will invest a three-figure billion sum to make our iconic brands even more attractive, stronger and more competitive,” Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume said in the group’s statement.

The Volkswagen Group acknowledged that its European production capacity exceeds demands by more than 500,000 units, and said that “a competitive future production allocation cannot currently be secured” for the Emden, Zwickau, Hanover and Neckarsulm plants.

As such, alternative uses for these plants are being assessed, it said, suggesting that the excess production capacity could be offered to other brands. The Emden plant makes the ID.4 and ID.7, the Zwickau plant makes the ID.3, Q4 e-tron and ID.4, and the Neckarsulm plant makes a range of Audi models such as the A5, A6, A8 and e-tron GT.

In addition to the group’s reduction in vehicle offerings and production capacity, Future Plan 2030 sees that a further 50,000 jobs will have to be cut group wide. The reduced headcount aims to brings “leaner leadership structures, clear accountability and shorter lines of decision making empower teams to act faster and take greater ownership,” the group stated.

Separately, A German news outlet reported that the Seat brand will be dropped in 2029 in favour of Cupra. However, while the Volkswagen Group has not mentioned Seat with regard to Future Plan 2030, Seat has issued its statement.

“The SEAT brand remains an important part of SEAT S.A. and has a clear product roadmap for the coming years. The company will continue with the launches and product updates already planned, including the introduction of mild-hybrid versions of the Ibiza and Arona planned for 2027. Beyond the current product cycle, however, the future direction of the SEAT brand remains under assessment,” the statement wrote.