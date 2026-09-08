2026 Mitsubishi Triton Single Cab AT gallery in Malaysia – 6-speed auto, reverse sensors; RM3k over MT, RM108k

In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / by Gerard Lye / 8 September 2026 6:05 pm

Here’s a full gallery of the Mitsubishi Triton Single Cab AT, a new workhorse variant of the brand’s pick-up truck that was launched just a few days ago. Priced at RM107,980 on-the-road without insurance, it costs RM3,000 more than the Single Cab MT that has been around since the third-generation Triton went on sale here nearly two years ago.

Aimed at those looking for a workhorse that changes its own gears, the Single Cab AT is powered by the same 2.4 litre inline-four turbodiesel engine found in the Single Cab MT, but with an automatic transmission instead of a manual (both are six speeds). The Single Cab AT also gets reverse sensors, which isn’t fitted to the manual variant.

Aside from these differences, the rest of kit list is the same across both variants of the Single Cab and includes a rear diff lock, Easy Select 4WD (2H, 4H, 4L) a black rear bumper, black vinyl seats, 17-inch steel wheels (265/65R17 tyres), automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, floor mats, a 3.5-inch monochrome display instrument cluster display, a 2-DIN radio head unit and a centre console armrest.

A bedliner is also included as standard to protect the bed that measures 2,340 x 1,580 x 515 mm, with the pick-up truck able to handle a payload of up to 1,145 kg. On the safety front, there are three airbags (including driver’s knee) along with ABS, EBD, brake assist, Active Stability Control, hill start assist and trailer stability assist.

You can only get the Single Cab variants with a Solid White body, and both come with a five-year/200,000-km warranty. For a limited time, the Single Cab AT can be had with RM4,000 in diesel support. This joins the RM15,000 Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia is offering for the pre-June 2025 enhancement Athlete, RM12,000 for the MT GL, RM10,000 for the Athlete Championship Edition and Athlete, RM8,000 for the AT GL, RM6,000 for the Single Cab MT and RM5,000 for the AT Premium Championship Edition and AT Premium.

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GALLERY: 2026 Mitsubishi Triton Single Cab brochure