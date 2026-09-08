2027 Mazda CX-5 in Malaysia – CKD locally assembled third-generation SUV to have 60% local content: MIDA

In Cars, Local News, Mazda / by Mick Chan / 8 September 2026 4:28 pm

The third-generation Mazda CX-5 has been revealed to be scheduled for an official Malaysian market launch on October 8 this year. This model is expected to come to market initially as a fully imported (CBU) model, before CKD local assembly commences in about 12 to 16 months, it was revealed earlier this week.

When it enters local assembly, the third-generation CX-5 is aimed at having a local content level of 60%, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA). This is aimed at strengthening Malaysia as a regional manufacturing and export base for Mazda, said MIDA.

Localisation of the third-generation Mazda CX-5 for the Malaysian market offers a platform for Malaysian automotive suppliers to have deeper participation in Mazda’s supply chain, and thus develop effective and higher-value local capabilities to compete within regional and global automotive supply chains, it added.

In support of localisation efforts for the new CX-5, MIDA and Bermaz Auto has brought together 16 Malaysian automotive vendors through the MIDA–Mazda Strategic Vendor Development and Supply Chain Programme, with five MoUs exchanged between Malaysian and Japanese companies.

These vendors are from sectors including chassis and suspension, stamping, precision machining, plastic injection moulding, cockpit modules, seating systems and insulation components, stated MIDA.

Previewed in June this year at the recent running of the Kuala Lumpur International Mobility Show (KLIMS), the third–generation Mazda CX-5 has been available to book, with pricing estimated to be from RM170k.

Bermaz Auto executive chairman Tan Sri Ben Yeoh revealed at the time that the new CX-5 will be offered in Malaysia solely with a 2.5 litre engine.

This is likely to be the newer e-Skyactiv G powerplant that is a naturally aspirated, petrol inline-four cylinder engine with a 24-volt mild-hybrid system, producing 141 PS and 238 Nm, driving the front wheels through a six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmission.

Measuring 4,690 mm long, 1,860 mm wide and 1,695 mm tall with 2,815 mm wheelbase, the third-generation CX-5 is 115 mm longer, 15 mm wider and 15 mm taller than its predecessor, with a wheelbase that is also 115 mm longer.

Another major shift is in its cabin, where the CX-5 now sports a large central touchscreen measuring 12.9 inches or 15.6 inches, the latter size featured in the Malaysian preview unit.

The Mazda Connect system and the associated Commander Control rotary dial and physical button interface of before make way for an infotainment system built on Android Automotive OS and a wireless device charger in the third-generation SUV.

GALLERY: Third-generation Mazda CX-5 previewed in Malaysia