“Almost all” Malaysian highway concessionaires are discussing MLFF with their B2B partners – Nanta

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 8 September 2026 4:39 pm

Malaysian works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has revealed in a press conference at this morning’s launch of IJM’s Smart Highway Traffic Control Centre that most of the country’s 28 highway concessionaires are in discussions with their business-to-business (B2B) partners on implementing multi-lane fast flow (MLFF) tolling, or barrier-less toll collection.

“It’s still a work in progress. I cannot reveal too much as discussions are still taking place with B2B partners. (The concessionaires) report their progress to the works ministry from time to time,” he said.

When asked how many concessionaires were discussing MLFF, Nanta said: “Almost all of them. You know we have 34 tolled highways, 28 concessionaires, most of them are talking about it, except maybe the smaller ones, but we’re trying to get everybody in so that we have a seamless system.”

MLFF has been talked about in Malaysia as early as 2008. Today, nearly two decades later, although we have Touch ‘n Go’s Enhanced RFID and PLUS’ JustGo automatic number plate recognition (ANPR)-based system at the forefront, they are not exactly MLFF systems yet (like Singapore’s Electronic Road Pricing, or ERP system) as there are still barriers and drivers still need to slow down. Will we have two competing systems? Read more here.