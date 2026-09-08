Carro Gemilang Promo – up to RM10,000 off selected Carro Certified cars, RM50k in prizes to be won!

Merdeka month may be over, but the celebration deals aren’t – Carro’s Gemilang Promo is on until September 30, 2026, with discounts of up to RM10,000 on selected Carro Certified cars.

On top of the discounts, buyers stand a chance to win prizes worth RM50,000 in total:

🎁 1x trip to Osaka for two
🎁 3x trips to Bali for two
🎁 10x 43-inch 4K smart TVs
🎁 50x RM100 TNG eWallet credit
🎁 50x RM100 petrol cards

Every Carro Certified car in this promo also comes with a 2-year warranty, so you can drive off with peace of mind, not just savings.

Remember, Carro pricing is all-in with no hidden fees – no extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no processing fees, no inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price and then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160-point inspection
– 5-day money back guarantee
– No mileage tampering
– No major accidents, fire or flood damage

Browse the Carro Certified inventory here to find your ride – there are cars for every budget, from city runabouts to luxury SUVs, and new arrivals are added daily. But don’t sleep on it; the Gemilang Promo ends September 30. Terms and conditions apply.

TOYOTA ALPHARD
2021 TOYOTA ALPHARD SC 2.5 AT
From RM 1,839 a month
RM 170,800 RM 167,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA ALPHARD
2018 TOYOTA ALPHARD SC (FL) 2.5 AT
From RM 1,631 a month
RM 150,800 RM 148,800 RM 2,000 off!
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BMW 330I
2022 BMW 330I M SPORT 2.0 AT
From RM 1,576 a month
RM 148,800 RM 143,800 RM 5,000 off!
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TOYOTA FORTUNER
2021 TOYOTA FORTUNER VRZ 2.8 AT
From RM 1,576 a month
RM 145,800 RM 143,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MERCEDES-BENZ A200
2022 MERCEDES-BENZ A200 SDN PROGRESSIVE LINE 1.3 AT
From RM 1,400 a month
RM 128,800 RM 127,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2025 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 1,346 a month
RM 125,800 RM 122,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2025 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 1,335 a month
RM 123,800 RM 121,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MAZDA 3
2023 MAZDA 3 HIGH PLUS LIFTBACK 2.0 AT
From RM 1,302 a month
RM 120,800 RM 118,800 RM 2,000 off!
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FORD RANGER
2023 FORD RANGER WILDTRAK D/C 2.0 AT
From RM 1,269 a month
RM 117,800 RM 115,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MERCEDES-BENZ A250
2018 MERCEDES-BENZ A250 HB AMG LINE 2.0 AT
From RM 1,258 a month
RM 117,800 RM 114,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2025 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS V 1.8 AT
From RM 1,247 a month
RM 116,800 RM 113,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,236 a month
RM 115,800 RM 112,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2024 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,214 a month
RM 113,800 RM 110,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,203 a month
RM 110,800 RM 109,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 110,800 RM 108,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 110,800 RM 108,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 110,800 RM 108,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 110,800 RM 108,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA CAMRY
2020 TOYOTA CAMRY V 2.5 AT
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 109,800 RM 108,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,192 a month
RM 110,800 RM 108,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,181 a month
RM 109,800 RM 107,800 RM 2,000 off!
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JAECOO J7
2024 JAECOO J7 AWD 1.6 AT
From RM 1,170 a month
RM 108,800 RM 106,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2022 HONDA CR-V TC-P 2WD 1.5 AT
From RM 1,137 a month
RM 104,800 RM 103,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2023 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 101,800 RM 99,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MERCEDES-BENZ A200
2019 MERCEDES-BENZ A200 HB PROGRESSIVE LINE 1.3 AT
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 101,800 RM 99,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2024 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,094 a month
RM 102,800 RM 99,800 RM 3,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-30
2023 MAZDA CX-30 G 2WD HIGH PLUS 2.0 AT
From RM 1,072 a month
RM 99,800 RM 97,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2022 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G 4WD HIGH T/C 2.5 AT
From RM 1,072 a month
RM 99,800 RM 97,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2024 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 1,061 a month
RM 99,800 RM 96,800 RM 3,000 off!
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PROTON E.MAS 7
2025 PROTON E.MAS 7 PREMIUM 160.0 AT
From RM 1,061 a month
RM 99,800 RM 96,800 RM 3,000 off!
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PROTON E.MAS 7
2025 PROTON E.MAS 7 PREMIUM 160.0 AT
From RM 1,061 a month
RM 99,800 RM 96,800 RM 3,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-30
2023 MAZDA CX-30 G 2WD HIGH 2.0 AT
From RM 1,050 a month
RM 96,800 RM 95,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,039 a month
RM 96,800 RM 94,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC RS VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,028 a month
RM 95,800 RM 93,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2022 HONDA CIVIC V VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 93,800 RM 92,800 RM 1,000 off!
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FORD RANGER
2023 FORD RANGER XLT PLUS D/C 2.0 AT
From RM 1,017 a month
RM 93,800 RM 92,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2024 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 973 a month
RM 91,800 RM 88,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5 AT
From RM 973 a month
RM 89,800 RM 88,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2022 HONDA HR-V TURBO V 1.5 AT
From RM 951 a month
RM 88,800 RM 86,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
2022 TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS G 1.8 AT
From RM 951 a month
RM 89,800 RM 86,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS
2023 TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID 1.8 AT
From RM 940 a month
RM 95,800 RM 85,800 RM 10,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2020 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5 AT
From RM 918 a month
RM 85,800 RM 83,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELOZ
2024 TOYOTA VELOZ 1.5 AT
From RM 907 a month
RM 84,800 RM 82,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC TC VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 885 a month
RM 83,800 RM 80,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS
2021 TOYOTA COROLLA ALTIS G 1.8 AT
From RM 874 a month
RM 81,800 RM 79,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELOZ
2024 TOYOTA VELOZ 1.5 AT
From RM 874 a month
RM 80,800 RM 79,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-3
2022 MAZDA CX-3 SKYACTIV HIGH 2.0 AT
From RM 864 a month
RM 79,800 RM 78,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2025 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 853 a month
RM 78,800 RM 77,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2025 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 842 a month
RM 77,800 RM 76,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2024 HONDA WR-V RS I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 76,800 RM 74,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2019 HONDA CR-V TC 2WD 1.5 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 76,800 RM 74,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2019 HONDA CIVIC TC-P 1.5 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 76,800 RM 74,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2024 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 75,800 RM 74,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VELOZ
2022 TOYOTA VELOZ 1.5 AT
From RM 820 a month
RM 75,800 RM 74,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2020 HONDA CIVIC TC VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 76,800 RM 73,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA WR-V
2023 HONDA WR-V RS I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 74,800 RM 73,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2024 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 74,800 RM 73,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2024 TOYOTA VIOS G 1.5 AT
From RM 809 a month
RM 74,800 RM 73,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CR-V
2018 HONDA CR-V TC-P 2WD 1.5 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 74,800 RM 72,800 RM 2,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2023 TOYOTA VIOS G (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 798 a month
RM 73,800 RM 72,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2023 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 73,800 RM 71,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2023 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 73,800 RM 71,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2024 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 72,800 RM 71,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA VIOS
2023 TOYOTA VIOS G (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 787 a month
RM 73,800 RM 71,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2024 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 776 a month
RM 71,800 RM 70,800 RM 1,000 off!
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CHERY OMODA 5
2023 CHERY OMODA 5 H 1.5 AT
From RM 765 a month
RM 71,800 RM 69,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 765 a month
RM 70,800 RM 69,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2022 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 765 a month
RM 70,800 RM 69,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2022 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 69,800 RM 68,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 70,800 RM 68,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2022 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 69,800 RM 68,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON S70
2024 PROTON S70 FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 69,800 RM 68,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2022 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 754 a month
RM 70,800 RM 68,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2021 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 743 a month
RM 70,800 RM 67,800 RM 3,000 off!
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HONDA HR-V
2022 HONDA HR-V RS I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 743 a month
RM 71,800 RM 67,800 RM 4,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2020 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC (FL) 1.8 AT
From RM 743 a month
RM 69,800 RM 67,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CITY HATCHBACK
2022 HONDA CITY HATCHBACK V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 732 a month
RM 67,800 RM 66,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CIVIC
2020 HONDA CIVIC S I-VTEC 1.8 AT
From RM 732 a month
RM 68,800 RM 66,800 RM 2,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 65,800 RM 64,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2023 PROTON X70 TGDI PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 65,800 RM 64,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA ACCORD
2019 HONDA ACCORD I-VTEC VTI-L 2.0 AT
From RM 710 a month
RM 65,800 RM 64,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 699 a month
RM 64,800 RM 63,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2023 HONDA CITY E I-VTEC (FL) 1.5 AT
From RM 699 a month
RM 64,800 RM 63,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI XPANDER
2022 MITSUBISHI XPANDER 1.5 AT
From RM 699 a month
RM 64,800 RM 63,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 688 a month
RM 65,800 RM 62,800 RM 3,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2018 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G HIGH 2.0 AT
From RM 677 a month
RM 63,800 RM 61,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-5
2018 MAZDA CX-5 SKYACTIV-G HIGH 2.0 AT
From RM 677 a month
RM 65,800 RM 61,800 RM 4,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2025 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 677 a month
RM 62,800 RM 61,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA YARIS
2022 TOYOTA YARIS G 1.5 AT
From RM 677 a month
RM 62,800 RM 61,800 RM 1,000 off!
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FORD RANGER
2019 FORD RANGER WILDTRAK D/C 2.0 AT
From RM 677 a month
RM 62,800 RM 61,800 RM 1,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-3
2020 MAZDA CX-3 SKYACTIV GVC 2.0 AT
From RM 666 a month
RM 62,800 RM 60,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MITSUBISHI XPANDER
2021 MITSUBISHI XPANDER 1.5 AT
From RM 666 a month
RM 61,800 RM 60,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2021 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 62,800 RM 59,800 RM 3,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 60,800 RM 59,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 60,800 RM 59,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 655 a month
RM 60,800 RM 59,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY E I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 644 a month
RM 59,800 RM 58,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 644 a month
RM 60,800 RM 58,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2021 PROTON X50 TGDI FLAGSHIP 1.5 AT
From RM 633 a month
RM 60,800 RM 57,800 RM 3,000 off!
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TOYOTA YARIS
2022 TOYOTA YARIS E 1.5 AT
From RM 633 a month
RM 58,800 RM 57,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2022 HONDA CITY S I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 633 a month
RM 58,800 RM 57,800 RM 1,000 off!
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TOYOTA YARIS
2021 TOYOTA YARIS G 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 58,800 RM 56,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA AV (2 TONE) 1.0 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 57,800 RM 56,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2023 PROTON X70 TGDI STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 58,800 RM 56,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 57,800 RM 56,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2023 PROTON X70 TGDI STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 58,800 RM 56,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X70
2023 PROTON X70 TGDI STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 58,800 RM 56,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ARUZ
2023 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 57,800 RM 56,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2021 PROTON X50 T PREMIUM 1.5 AT
From RM 622 a month
RM 57,800 RM 56,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA AV (2 TONE) 1.0 AT
From RM 611 a month
RM 56,800 RM 55,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 T STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 611 a month
RM 57,800 RM 55,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2023 PROTON X50 T STANDARD 1.5 AT
From RM 611 a month
RM 57,800 RM 55,800 RM 2,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-3
2018 MAZDA CX-3 SKYACTIV GVC 2.0 AT
From RM 601 a month
RM 57,800 RM 54,800 RM 3,000 off!
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MAZDA CX-3
2018 MAZDA CX-3 SKYACTIV GVC 2.0 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 55,800 RM 53,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PEUGEOT 2008
2022 PEUGEOT 2008 ALLURE 1.2 AT
From RM 590 a month
RM 54,800 RM 53,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ARUZ
2022 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5 AT
From RM 579 a month
RM 54,800 RM 52,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2022 PERODUA ALZA AV 1.5 AT
From RM 579 a month
RM 53,800 RM 52,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2019 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 568 a month
RM 52,800 RM 51,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2019 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 568 a month
RM 52,800 RM 51,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 568 a month
RM 52,800 RM 51,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON X50
2022 PROTON X50 T EXECUTIVE 1.5 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 53,800 RM 50,800 RM 3,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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HONDA CITY
2019 HONDA CITY V I-VTEC 1.5 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2021 PERODUA ALZA AV 1.5 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ARUZ
2021 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5 AT
From RM 557 a month
RM 51,800 RM 50,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 546 a month
RM 50,800 RM 49,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 546 a month
RM 50,800 RM 49,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 546 a month
RM 51,800 RM 49,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA H 1.0 AT
From RM 546 a month
RM 50,800 RM 49,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 535 a month
RM 49,800 RM 48,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2021 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 535 a month
RM 50,800 RM 48,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2022 PERODUA ATIVA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 524 a month
RM 49,800 RM 47,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2023 PERODUA ATIVA X 1.0 AT
From RM 524 a month
RM 48,800 RM 47,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ARUZ
2020 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5 AT
From RM 502 a month
RM 47,800 RM 45,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA ARUZ
2019 PERODUA ARUZ AV 1.5 AT
From RM 491 a month
RM 45,800 RM 44,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2023 PERODUA BEZZA AV 1.3 AT
From RM 469 a month
RM 43,800 RM 42,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ATIVA
2021 PERODUA ATIVA X 1.0 AT
From RM 469 a month
RM 44,800 RM 42,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2021 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 469 a month
RM 43,800 RM 42,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA ALZA
2019 PERODUA ALZA SE 1.5 AT
From RM 469 a month
RM 43,800 RM 42,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2025 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 447 a month
RM 41,800 RM 40,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2023 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 436 a month
RM 40,800 RM 39,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2023 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 425 a month
RM 39,800 RM 38,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2023 PERODUA AXIA AV 1.0 AT
From RM 425 a month
RM 39,800 RM 38,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA AV 1.3 AT
From RM 425 a month
RM 39,800 RM 38,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA MYVI
2019 PERODUA MYVI AV 1.5 AT
From RM 414 a month
RM 38,800 RM 37,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2022 PROTON PERSONA PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 414 a month
RM 38,800 RM 37,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON PERSONA
2023 PROTON PERSONA EXECUTIVE 1.6 AT
From RM 403 a month
RM 37,800 RM 36,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 392 a month
RM 37,800 RM 35,800 RM 2,000 off!
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VOLKSWAGEN POLO
2019 VOLKSWAGEN POLO HB 1.6 AT
From RM 392 a month
RM 36,800 RM 35,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2020 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 392 a month
RM 36,800 RM 35,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2021 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 381 a month
RM 35,800 RM 34,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2020 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 381 a month
RM 35,800 RM 34,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2020 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 381 a month
RM 35,800 RM 34,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2023 PERODUA AXIA G (FL) 1.0 AT
From RM 370 a month
RM 34,800 RM 33,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 348 a month
RM 32,800 RM 31,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2022 PERODUA AXIA SE 1.0 AT
From RM 348 a month
RM 32,800 RM 31,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2022 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 348 a month
RM 32,800 RM 31,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2019 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 338 a month
RM 31,800 RM 30,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 338 a month
RM 31,800 RM 30,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 338 a month
RM 31,800 RM 30,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2019 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 30,800 RM 29,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2020 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 31,800 RM 29,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 30,800 RM 29,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 31,800 RM 29,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2019 PERODUA AXIA STYLE 1.0 AT
From RM 327 a month
RM 31,800 RM 29,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2019 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 30,800 RM 28,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON SAGA
2021 PROTON SAGA R3 1.3 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2021 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 30,800 RM 28,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PROTON IRIZ
2020 PROTON IRIZ PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 316 a month
RM 29,800 RM 28,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2020 PERODUA BEZZA G 1.0 MT
From RM 305 a month
RM 28,800 RM 27,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON IRIZ
2020 PROTON IRIZ PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 305 a month
RM 28,800 RM 27,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2018 PERODUA BEZZA X 1.3 AT
From RM 305 a month
RM 28,800 RM 27,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2019 PERODUA AXIA GXTRA 1.0 AT
From RM 305 a month
RM 28,800 RM 27,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON IRIZ
2020 PROTON IRIZ PREMIUM 1.6 AT
From RM 294 a month
RM 27,800 RM 26,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA BEZZA
2019 PERODUA BEZZA G 1.0 AT
From RM 294 a month
RM 27,800 RM 26,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2018 PERODUA AXIA SE 1.0 AT
From RM 283 a month
RM 26,800 RM 25,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON SAGA
2021 PROTON SAGA STANDARD 1.3 AT
From RM 283 a month
RM 26,800 RM 25,800 RM 1,000 off!
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KIA PICANTO
2018 KIA PICANTO EX 1.2 AT
From RM 272 a month
RM 25,800 RM 24,800 RM 1,000 off!
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PROTON SAGA
2020 PROTON SAGA STANDARD 1.3 AT
From RM 250 a month
RM 24,800 RM 22,800 RM 2,000 off!
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PERODUA AXIA
2018 PERODUA AXIA G 1.0 MT
From RM 239 a month
RM 22,800 RM 21,800 RM 1,000 off!
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