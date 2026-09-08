Carro Gemilang Promo – up to RM10,000 off selected Carro Certified cars, RM50k in prizes to be won!

In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / 8 September 2026 12:31 pm

Merdeka month may be over, but the celebration deals aren’t – Carro’s Gemilang Promo is on until September 30, 2026, with discounts of up to RM10,000 on selected Carro Certified cars.

On top of the discounts, buyers stand a chance to win prizes worth RM50,000 in total:

🎁 1x trip to Osaka for two

🎁 3x trips to Bali for two

🎁 10x 43-inch 4K smart TVs

🎁 50x RM100 TNG eWallet credit

🎁 50x RM100 petrol cards

Every Carro Certified car in this promo also comes with a 2-year warranty, so you can drive off with peace of mind, not just savings.

Remember, Carro pricing is all-in with no hidden fees – no extra fees if you are a loan buyer, no processing fees, no inspection fees. Everything is in the listed price, so beware of other car classifieds listings that advertise a cheaper price and then hit you with all kinds of surcharges.

Carro Certified benefits:

– 160-point inspection

– 5-day money back guarantee

– No mileage tampering

– No major accidents, fire or flood damage

Browse the Carro Certified inventory here to find your ride – there are cars for every budget, from city runabouts to luxury SUVs, and new arrivals are added daily. But don’t sleep on it; the Gemilang Promo ends September 30. Terms and conditions apply.