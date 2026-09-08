Carro opens flagship multi-brand EV showroom in Hong Kong – 500 Wuling Darion EVs for ride-hailing market

In Cars, International News / by Paul Tan / 8 September 2026 10:10 am

Carro has opened a flagship multi-brand electric vehicle showroom in Hong Kong, located on the seventh floor of the BMW Building in To Kwa Wan. The new space marks the group’s entry into Hong Kong’s new car market.

The showroom carries pure EVs from JMEV – available for test drives – alongside SAIC-GM-Wuling’s Darion EVs and models from JMEV and Omoda & Jaecoo. The timing is deliberate: Carro says the showroom positions it “at the heart of Hong Kong’s upcoming ride-hailing legalisation”, with the territory currently drawing up a framework for services like Uber.

To that end, Carro is introducing 500 units of the Wuling Darion EV tailored specifically for Hong Kong’s ride-hailing and fleet market, said Carro Hong Kong chief operating officer Yip Luke. “This showroom is more than a display – it’s a one-stop hub designed to support drivers, fleets, and partners as Hong Kong transitions into a new era of sustainable mobility,” the company said.

The move mirrors the car marketplace unicorn’s playbook in Malaysia, where it has expanded well beyond pre-owned cars into new-vehicle retail – running Omoda Jaecoo, Zeekr and Dongfeng showrooms and service centres. It is also fresh off its entry into Australia in June via the CarPlace acquisition, which took the group’s footprint to eight markets.