Gracshaw shows Gundam limited edition helmets for Malaysia, three model variants, priced at RM498 each

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 September 2026 11:14 am

Gracshaw has launched its limited-edition Mobile Suit Gundam helmet collection in Malaysia, featuring the RX-78-2 Gundam, MS-06F Zaku II and MS-06S Char’s Zaku II, priced at RM498. Based on the Gracshaw Glaive dual-visor open-face helmet, production is limited to 3,000 numbered units.

The RX-78-2 Gundam helmet model will be made in a run of 1,500 units, followed by Char’s Zaku II at 1,000 units and the MS-06F Zaku II at 500 units. Each helmet comes fitted as standard with a rear ducktail designed specifically for the collaboration unlike the regular Glaive models, where the ducktail is offered separately as an optional accessory.

The helmets feature the distinctive colour schemes of their respective Mobile Suits, with Char’s Zaku II using the pink and deeper maroon tones associated with the character’s customised machine, while the RX-78-2 carries the distinctive red, white and blue of Amuro Ray’s “White Devil” Gundam.

Gracshaw says the Glaive was selected for its clean shell geometry, allowing the Mobile Suit graphics and mechanical detailing to remain prominent. The open-face helmet is also intended to suit urban riding, with the dual-visor configuration and integrated ducktail completing the design.

“We wanted riders and collectors to see the Glaive at its full potential. With the rear ducktail fitted as standard, the shell and ducktail work as one continuous form, sharpening the aerodynamic profile and giving the helmet a presence that immediately distinguishes it from a standard Glaive,” said Gracshaw senior business development manager Chiong Sai Weng.

Each helmet comes with a matching numbered limited-edition card, dust bag, brand card, stickers and user manual, packaged specifically for the collaboration. The helmets are SIRIM-certified and available in sizes S, M, L, XL and 2XL.