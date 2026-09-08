Kajang police seize four lorries in heavy vehicle ops

Mohan K Ramanujam

Kajang police seize four lorries in heavy vehicle ops

Kajang police seized five vehicles, including a Honda motorcycle and four lorries, during a traffic enforcement operation along Jalan Hulu Langat, Kajang. The operation was conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) of the Kajang district police headquarters (IPD), focusing on heavy vehicles such as lorries and vans, as well as crime prevention.

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A total of 89 vehicles and 118 individuals were inspected during the operation, with 30 traffic summonses issued for various offences. The vehicles were seized under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Kajang police seize four lorries in heavy vehicle ops

Police said the vehicles were found to have committed various traffic offences, including driving without a valid licence and offences involving vehicle equipment. The operation also included checks on drivers’ documents, vehicle condition and equipment, as well as compliance with road safety regulations.

Police advised heavy vehicle drivers and operators to ensure their vehicles are in safe and roadworthy condition, while all relevant licences and documents remain valid before travelling. Similar operations will continue to be carried out periodically in Kajang as part of efforts to improve road safety and compliance, particularly among heavy vehicle users.

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