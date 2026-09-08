Letbe Nomad 350 scooter to enter Malaysia in 2026?

In Bikes, International Bike News, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 8 September 2026 6:09 pm

Following the Letbe Mecha, another model from the Chinese motorcycle manufacturer that could potentially enter the Malaysian market next year under MForce Bike Holdings is the Letbe Nomad 350. The actual launch timing and pricing for the Malaysian scooter market are yet to be confirmed.

The Nomad 350 is powered by a 330 cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, four-valve engine with liquid cooling. The engine is paired with a CVT and belt final drive, producing 30.3 hp at 7,500 rpm and 34 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Beyond its unconventional, angular styling, the Nomad 350 features several distinctive design elements. These include an LED panel at the front that can display graphics or text, with content changeable through a smartphone application.

The scooter also gets integrated crash bars built into the bodywork, along with a front beak positioned above the front mudguard. The Nomad 350 rolls on 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheels, fitted with 120/70 and 140/70 tyres, front and rear, respectively.

Braking is done with single hydraulic disc brakes at both ends, equipped with dual-channel ABS and Nissin callipers. Safety equipment is further enhanced by traction control, while suspension consists of an upside-down fork in front and twin gas-charged rear shock absorbers holding up the rear end.

Other equipment includes an electronic adjustable windscreen, smart key system, 15.2-litre fuel tank, USB-A and USB-C charging ports, a front-facing DVR camera, as well as under-seat storage and additional storage space in the lower front cowl.

The Letbe Nomad 350 tips the scales at 187.5 kg. With the Mecha being considered for Malaysia, the Nomad 350 could become another addition to Letbe’s potential local line-up under MForce, although further details on its Malaysian introduction are still pending.