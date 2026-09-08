RHB Lekas Highway Ride 2026 on Sept 12 postponed due to haze – no road closure on E21 this weekend

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The RHB Lekas Highway Ride 2026 cycling event – scheduled to happen this Saturday, September 12 – has been postponed due to the haze and poor air quality. As such, the closure of the Lekas Highway – which was supposed to start at 6pm this Saturday – will no longer happen.

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“The health, safety, and well-being of all participants, volunteers, partners, and stakeholders remain our highest priority. Given the current conditions, postponing the event is the most responsible course of action to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone involved,” the organisers said in a statement.

“RHB and Lekas will continue to monitor the situation closely and will communicate a new event date once conditions improve and it is safe to proceed.

“While we share the disappointment of having to postpone the event, the health and safety of our participants and the wider community must come first. We sincerely thank all participants, sponsors, partners, and supporters for their understanding, patience, and continued support. We look forward to welcoming the cycling community back for a safe and memorable ride when conditions are more conducive,” it added.

Another outdoor event has fallen victim to the haze, after last weekend’s cancellation of the PJ Half Marathon. If you’re into outdoor exercise, you must be feeling angry and frustrated that your routine and training is being disrupted by the haze – one shouldn’t have to choose between fitness and lung health. Here’s hoping that the skies will clear up soon.

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