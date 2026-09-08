Study the cause behind Old Klang Road jams before considering flyover suggestion – transport expert

Last month, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok urged Kuala Lumpur city hall (DBKL) to study the increasing congestion in Bukit Jalil, Sri Petaling and Old Klang Road, also suggesting that authorities look into an option of building an additional double-decker road or flyover to relieve congestion in the area.

Story continues after ad

Addressing the topic. a transport policy expert says the call made by Kok is reasonable, but adds that authorities should first identify what was causing the congestion and look at solutions that would remain effective in the longer term before any decisions are made, the New Straits Times reports.

According to MY Mobility Vision founder and senior adviser Wan Agyl Wan Hassan, DBKL and the public works department (PWD) should start on tackling the issue by asking certain questions. “What is actually causing the congestion? Which parts of the corridor are failing? And more importantly, which intervention will still work five or 10 years after it is built?” he said.

He said that while a flyover could be effective if traffic modelling showed that specific junctions or conflicts between through and local traffic were causing major delays, it by itself may not solve the issue. “Every vehicle entering an elevated road has to come down somewhere. If the next junction, merge or connecting road is already congested, we have not solved the problem. We have shifted it,” he explained.

Wan Agyl said that additional road capacity did not necessarily provide lasting relief, as faster journeys could attract more motorists to the route, causing more traffic issues. He called for a comprehensive corridor mobility study covering traffic flows, major bottlenecks, local and through-traffic, public transport, parking and loading activity, as well as traffic generated by future developments.

Story continues after ad

Possible solutions should include junction improvements, traffic signal optimisation, access management, parking enforcement, improved bus services and feeder routes, with a flyover to be considered if supported by the evidence. “The important thing is to diagnose first and prescribe second. If the evidence says the flyover is the best answer, build it. If the evidence points elsewhere, we should have the discipline to choose the better option,” he said.

He added that authorities should also focus on how many people, rather than vehicles, could be moved by each intervention. “If one project allows another 2,000 cars through a corridor, while another allows several thousand more people to travel reliably by bus, which one creates more transport capacity?” he said.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro for the best price.