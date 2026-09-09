2026 MINI Cooper S Oxford Edition now in Malaysia – six units only; RM6k more than normal 3-Door; from RM290k

Gerard Lye

2026 MINI Cooper S Oxford Edition now in Malaysia – six units only; RM6k more than normal 3-Door; from RM290k

MINI Malaysia has launched the new MINI Cooper S Oxford Edition, a special model that celebrates 25 years of the modern MINI’s spiritual home. For some backstory, BMW acquired the MINI brand in 1994 and began development of a successor to the original Mini soon after, which led to what is colloquially known as the ‘New Mini’ that launched in 2001.

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The New Mini was built at Plant Oxford, a factory constructed on the site of Morris Motors’ former plant in Cowley, Oxfordshire. It has been making MINIs, including subsequent generations of the Cooper, and some BMWs since 2001, and the Cooper S Oxford Edition commemorates 25 years of this heritage.

Malaysia is getting just six units of the Oxford Edition, which is based on the existing F66-generation Cooper S 3-Door with a B48 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine making 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 300 Nm of torque. This is paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission that sends drive to the front wheels.

2026 MINI Cooper S Oxford Edition now in Malaysia – six units only; RM6k more than normal 3-Door; from RM290k

Pricing with a standard two-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is RM289,888 on-the-road without insurance, but customers can also opt for the MINI Service and Repair Inclusive (MSRI) that includes a four-year warranty and service package for a total asking price of RM300,288. Compared to a regular Cooper S 3-Door, you’re looking at premium of RM6,000.

The extra nets you a car that is limited to just six units nationwide, so this one’s pretty rare. As it is a special edition, there are design cues to make it stand out like the Union Jack graphic for the roof, bonnet and rear graphic, while the wheels get matching hub caps and tyre valves. Buyers can choose from Chili Red, Indigo Sunset Blue, and Blazing Blue exterior paint finishes, each one limited to just two units.

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Moving inside, the badge at the base of the steering wheel is in a Union Jack design to go with the exterior, while the side sills and floor mats also get similarly-themed details. To complete the look, even the key fob sports the Union Jack.

2026 MINI Cooper S Oxford Edition now in Malaysia – six units only; RM6k more than normal 3-Door; from RM290k

To complement the exclusivity, each purchase also comes with the MINI Lifestyle Oxford Capsule, a bundle of useful daily items styled to reflect the British brand’s character. Included are a traveller bag, T-shirts, a cap, MINI Oxford stickers as well as an umbrella.

Beyond the aesthetic touches, the rest of the Oxford Edition is as per a Cooper S 3-Door, so you get adaptive LED headlights, matrix LED taillights and 18-inch Slide Spoke two-tone alloy wheels, black Vecsin faux leather, a 9.4-inch OLED infotainment touchscreen, a head-up display, Qi wireless charger, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 360-degree camera and ADAS suite with AEB and ACC.

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