2027 BMW 3 Series – G50-generation ICE variants to get 4-,6-cylinder engines; 443 hp M350 xDrive with drift mode

In BMW, Cars, International News / by Mick Chan / 9 September 2026 11:23 am

BMW has released new details on the next-generation, internal combustion engined 3 Series, which has been revealed to feature four- and six-cylinder engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid electrification. Codenamed G50, the ICE-powered 3 Series will be offered alongside the battery-electric NA0 3 Series that is the 2026 i3.

Leading the regular 3 Series range is the M350 xDrive, packing a 3.0 litre turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine that outputs 443 hp and 580 Nm, sending drive to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. This propels the M350 xDrive from 0-100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, and top speed is 250 km/h.

These output figures are 56 hp and 80 Nm more than the G20-generation M340i xDrive that it will succeed, and is 0.3 second quicker along the 0-100 km/h sprint.

The M350 xDrive offers Drift Moment, a drift mode offered by the xDrive all-wheel-drive system that can send all of the engine’s output to the rear wheels while the dynamic stability control is switched off. Drift Moment will be made available on the M350 xDrive next year through a remote software update to vehicles delivered to customers.

As an M Performance model, the M350 xDrive gets specific chassis tuning as well as improved torsional and vertical stiffness, and will receive adaptive M suspension, the M Sport differential and variable sport steering as standard, says BMW.

Production of the M350 xDrive is set to commence in the second half of this year, says BMW. Meanwhile, joining the M350 xDrive will be a four-cylinder engined variant, and this can be expected to be of a 2.0 litre displacement.

Across the four- and six-cylinder variants of the G50 3 Series, suspension is by a double-joint spring strut arrangement in front and a five-link configuration at the rear. Relative to the G20, the G50 gets a larger footprint courtesy of a longer wheelbase and wider front and rear track widths.

In addition to the standard suspension setup, the G50 will be offered with the option of adaptive, and adaptive M suspension. Wheels are now up to 20 inches in diameter, on tyres measuring 245/35R20 in front and 275/30R20 at the rear.

The internal combustion-engined, G50-generation BMW 3 Series is expected to go on sale later this year following the BEV i3, and Autocar reports that UK market deliveries may being early next year.