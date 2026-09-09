Company fined RM116,495 for possessing fake Perodua engine oil, also empty bottles, labels, seal caps – report

In Local News, Perodua / by Jonathan James Tan / 9 September 2026 3:59 pm

The Shah Alam sessions court has fined a wholesale company RM116,495 after it pleaded guilty to possessing various counterfeit goods, including 1,912 units of Perodua engine oil, two years ago, Kosmo reports.

Happy Leaders Sdn Bhd was charged with possessing for the purpose of trading various Perodua Genuine Oil (PGO) products, including Fully Synthetic, Mineral SAE, Semi Synthetic SAE and Semi Synthetic SAE 5W-30, totalling 1,912 units.

The company was also charged with possessing 3,125 empty Perodua-branded bottles, nine boxes of lubricant labels and eight boxes of Perodua seal caps.

The offence was reportedly committed at the company’s Kampung Baru Sungai Buloh premises at approximately 2.30 pm on November 5, 2024.

The charge was brought under Section 102(1)(c) of the Trademark Act 2019 and punishable under Section 102(1)(i) of the same act.

Perodua has for a long time been warning the public of the existence of fake PGO in the market, saying that PGO is only to be found at authorised Perodua service centres, authorised stockists and selected Petronas stations, and that authenticity cannot be guaranteed with any other source.