Geely Starray EM-i/Galaxy Starship 7 facelift leak: Proton eMas 7 PHEV twin gets AWD, 230 km WLTP EV range

In Cars, Geely, International News / by Jonathan Lee / 9 September 2026 11:34 am

The Geely Starray EM-i – known to you and me as the Proton eMas 7 PHEV – is still pretty new, but a facelift is already being prepared in China, where the car is badged the Galaxy Starship 7. The update for the plug-in hybrid version (there’s also a full-electric variant, oddly enough) has appeared in a filing with the country’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), sighted by Autohome and hiding significant mechanical changes.

As per the also recently-leaked EX5/Galaxy E5 facelift, the car gets a boxier front bumper with a full-width U-shaped trim piece framing larger main headlights and corner inlets. No changes to the rear, but there are new wheel options at least.

The big news is that the Galaxy Starship 7 is set to gain a larger 40.06 kWh LFP battery, delivering a WLTP-rated pure electric range of some 230 km. This compares favourably with the current model, which has a WLTP electric range of 83 km with the base 18.4 kWh pack and 136 km with the 29.8 kWh unit.

Also added is all-wheel-drive, trimming the electric range to 210 km. No details regarding the powertrain as yet, but we assume that this gets the same 109 PS/150 Nm rear electric motor as the version that was just announced for Australia. This should be coupled with a 218 PS/262 Nm front motor and a more powerful and efficient Chinese-market version of the 1.5 litre BHE15-BFN naturally-aspirated engine, the latter making 111 PS and 136 Nm of torque.

We’ll have to wait and see if the facelift will make its way to overseas markets, including Malaysia. The eMas 7 PHEV was only launched here earlier this year, and the current global Starray EM-i has been progressively updated with a larger battery (which we got from launch) and AWD. What do you think of the new looks?

GALLERY: 2026 Proton eMas 7 PHEV Premium Plus CKD