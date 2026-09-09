Jaguar Land Rover confirms 4,000 jobs to be cut over next two years – UK head office to be most affected

In Cars, International News, Jaguar, Land Rover / by Gerard Lye / 9 September 2026 10:12 am

According to a BBC report, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will cut 4,000 jobs over two years, with the company’s head office in the United Kingdom set to be the most affected. This comes nearly a month after the interior of the Jaguar Type 01, the first model to lead the brand’s reinvention, was shown to the world in mid-August this year.

JLR’s restructuring is happening at a time when the company is struggling to fend off Chinese competition while also dealing with United States tariffs. There’s also the transition to electric vehicles, with Land Rover still on that path with the reveal of the Range Rover Electric just a few days ago.

JLR CEO PB Balaji said the company was “committed to supporting everyone with care, fairness and respect” through the redundancy process. “The automotive industry faces significant challenges, with technological change amidst intense competition and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty,” he added.

The report pointed out that JLR is hoping to cut jobs through voluntary redundancy initially, with a window open until October 4. Compulsory redundancies with less generous terms would later be made compulsory if necessary. This measure is said to save the company GBP1.7 billion (about RM9.3 billion) over the next two years.