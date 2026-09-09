JPJ seizes 37 excessively-modified cars in KL under Ops Ekstrem – lowered, flaming exhausts, air suspension

In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 9 September 2026 1:49 pm

The road transport department‘s (JPJ) Ops Ekstrem, which began this year targeting excessively-modified bikes, has been expanded to cars. On Sunday, JPJ seized 37 such cars – some lowered, some with flaming exhausts and some even with air suspension, Bernama reports.

“Some vehicles had been extensively modified, with their bodies lowered to the point of almost touching the road, while some owners had spent up to RM150,000 modifying exhausts to produce flames. Roads are not the place to showcase extreme vehicle modifications that push vehicles to their limits, disrupt public order and endanger other road users,” JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said.

He added that the seized vehicles will be held until legal action is taken against their owners and the vehicles are restored to their original specifications and condition.

Conducted between one and five in the morning around KL, particularly along Jalan Raja Laut, the operation took action against 97 of the 156 vehicles inspected, for various offences. 485 notices were used (97 for non-regulation number plates, 77 for exhaust-related offences, 66 for expired road tax, 57 for not having insurance, 44 for tinted windows and 11 for vehicle modifications).

Aedy Fadly said the air suspension systems, which cost RM15,000-25,000, were initially brought into the capital from Borneo, and that Ops Ekstrem will expand nationwide beginning this week.

He said JPJ will refer such modifications to the domestic trade and cost of living ministry (KPDN) and the customs department to curb the entry of illegal components and take action against unregistered workshops.