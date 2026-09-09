Malaysian fuel prices September 10-16, 2026 – up 25 sen; diesel to RM4.92, RON95 to RM4.02, RON97 to RM4.50

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Mick Chan / 9 September 2026 5:55 pm

It is Wednesday, which means it is once again time for the weekly fuel price update, as the ministry of finance has announced fuel prices for the coming week of September 10 to 16, 2026. Following last week’s price drop for diesel and petrol, prices for the main fuel types have rebounded for this week.

Unsubsidised B10 nd B15 diesel fuels will be priced at RM4.92 per litre in the coming week, up 25 sen from the RM4.67 per litre rate of last week. As such, the Euro 5 B7 grade of diesel, at 20 sen per litre more, will be priced at RM5.12 per litre.

As of July 1 this year, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with eligible users now allocated a monthly quota of 300 litres as of September 1, still shared with Budi95 (which means the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels).

Private diesel pick-up truck and jeep owners can apply for an additional 100 litres of subsidised diesel per month, bringing the total monthly quota to 400 litres for them.

Unsubsidised RON 95 petrol also sees a hike of 25 sen to RM4.02 per litre, up from the RM3.77 per litre rate of last week, while RON 97 petrol climbs by the same amount to RM4.50 per litre this week.

Subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues to be priced at RM1.99 per litre, and Malaysians holding a valid driving licence are eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that has been restored to 300 litres as of September 1.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, September 16, 2026. This is the 38th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 401st in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.