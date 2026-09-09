In Cars, Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 9 September 2026 9:53 am

Ops Luxury continues. The Penang road transport department (JPJ) recently seized 11 luxury vehicles, including a Lamborghini Huracan, for offences including expired road tax and having no insurance, Bernama reports.

“One of the more eye-catching vehicles seized was a Lamborghini Huracan, estimated to be worth over RM1 million. Inspection revealed that its road tax expired in June. The annual road tax for vehicles like this can exceed RM12,000,” Penang JPJ said in a Facebook post.

“Over RM20,000 in lost government revenue is estimated due to the owners’ failure to renew their road taxes,” Penang JPJ said in a recent Facebook post.

Penang JPJ has been among the state JPJs with the biggest Ops Luxury hauls, seizing 51 luxury cars in the first half of this year and 73 in the second half of last year.