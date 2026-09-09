Polestar Formula 2030 concept to debut later this year; design cues preview Polestar 7 and next Polestar 2

In Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Polestar / by Mick Chan / 9 September 2026 3:37 pm

Polestar has offered an early look at its Formula 2030 concept that previews the brand’s future design direction, with design cues to be found on the next Polestar 2 and Polestar 7 models, which are set for debut in 2027 and 2028 respectively.

“Polestar’s design and brand is already so strong, it was obvious we needed a bold evolution not revolution of what came before. Formula 2030 delivers this, showcasing our future while respecting brand-defining elements like the familiar Dual Blade headlights ensuring it remains recognisably a Polestar with a strong, characterful identity,” Polestar head of design Philipp Römers stated.

A previous teaser of the next Polestar 2 hinted at the car’s front fascia, which was depicted to wear the brand’s latest headlamp signature, such as now also seen on the Formula 2030 concept and on recent models, the Polestar 4 and Polestar 5.

While the next-generation Polestar 2 is expected to carry on as the foundation of the brand, and the car that Polestar “became known for”, the Polestar 7 will be the brand’s premium compact SUV offering that will be produced in Europe.

Polestar 5

Speaking to Autocar, Römers said that awareness of the Polestar brand is still growing, and so it needs to build on its existing design language.

“My first decision is that it would be bad to do a design revolution, because the brand is so young. I don’t want to make a revolution. I want to do a bold evolution built on our values,” he said.

Recently, the Polestar 4 SUV made its debut earlier this week, bringing a “lifted estate” shape with an upright tailgate and glass rear window to the Polestar 4 form that employs a solid panel in place of a glass rear screen.

The Polestar 4 SUV accommodated 530 litres when loaded up to the parcel shelf, or 655 litres when measured up to the inner roof, and 1,665 litres with the rear seats folded down. By comparison, the 4 has 526 litres, or up to 1,536 litres with the rear seats folded.