Zeekr 7X to get new 85 kWh battery in China for MY2027

In Cars, International News, Zeekr / by Gerard Lye / 9 September 2026 4:04 pm

A new lithium iron phosphate (LFP) version of the Zeekr 7X has been approved by China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT), reports CarNewsChina. Set to arrive in Q4 this year, the new variant will be equipped with Geely’s Aegis Golden Brick battery with an energy capacity of 85 kWh.

This is used to power a rear electric motor rated at 503 PS (496 hp or 370 kW), which is the same output as other rear-wheel drive variants of the facelifted 7X currently on sale in China. The filing also shows the variant will come with a factory dashcam, optional four-piston front brake callipers as well as various exterior configurations.

At present, the latest 7X in China is offered with three powertrains, including a base option that pairs a 75-kWh LFP battery with RWD and 503 PS for up to 620 km of range following the CLTC standard. This is followed by a 103-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery version that is either RWD (802 km) or all-wheel drive (715 km).

The upcoming 85-kWh variant is expected to sit between the existing two configurations, although some reports claim the 75-kWh option will be replaced with the newer offering. With the 7X priced between 229,800 and 269,800 yuan (about RM138k and RM163k), there is technically space for another configuration so buyers have more options.

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