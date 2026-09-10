2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 facelift open for ROI in Malaysia – est RM950k, S450 4MATIC?

In Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / by Paul Tan / 10 September 2026 10:55 pm

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has opened registration of interest for the facelifted W223 S-Class ahead of its local launch. The company has begun notifying customers through official WhatsApp messages, which state an estimated starting price of RM950,000, with a pre-order form now live on its Malaysian website – “register your interest today to receive priority pre-order access and exclusive launch updates,” goes the pitch.

The website also settles the variant question. The new S-Class is listed here as the S450 4MATIC, offered in two forms – the sporty S450 4MATIC AMG Line Plus and the S450 4MATIC Premium. That marks a change from the pre-facelift line-up, which consisted solely of the S580e plug-in hybrid, most recently priced at RM738,888 – so the PHEV limousine makes way for a mild-hybrid petrol straight-six.

Both the WhatsApp blast and the website describe the engine as an enhanced inline-six “delivering up to 640 Nm of torque with overtorque” – wording Mercedes-Benz has so far reserved for the S450 and S500 petrol variants. Powered by the M256 Evo, the car should be equipped with a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a 23 PS integrated starter-generator.

As a recap, the facelifted S-Class made its global debut in January to mark 140 years since Karl Benz invented the car, with some 2,700 components – more than half the car – either new or reengineered. The front end is dominated by a grille that’s 20% larger than before with an illuminated surround, flanked by headlamps with quadruple star elements and joined by a gloss black frame, plus an optional illuminated bonnet star.

Inside, the portrait touchscreen of the pre-facelift car is replaced by the MBUX Superscreen, combining a 14.4-inch centre touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display under one piece of glass, running the new MB.OS operating system with Google Maps and “Hey Mercedes” voice control backed by generative AI including ChatGPT. The Malaysian site also highlights twin 13.1-inch rear screens, Burmester surround sound, a 110 mm-longer wheelbase for the long-wheelbase model sold here, cloud-based intelligent damping that adjusts proactively using crowdsourced road data, and rear airbags and seatbelt airbags.

The refreshed S-Class is no stranger to Malaysian soil – an early example visited our shores in June as part of the model’s 140th anniversary world tour, following initial teasers in May.

If the RM950,000 estimate holds, the new S450 4MATIC will command over RM211,000 more than the outgoing S580e, though final pricing – and just how much of the global car’s extensive options list makes it here – will be confirmed at launch. Interested parties can register at Mercedes-Benz Malaysia’s website.

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