2026 Modenas Z15GT gets seven updates under Care Programme, two new colours, priced at RM8,288

In Bikes, Local Bike News, Modenas / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 September 2026 11:18 am

Now updated for Malaysia is the 2026 Modenas Z15GT with seven improvements under Modenas’ Z15GT Care Programme, with pricing unchanged at RM8,288. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and the new colour options are Lime Green and Amazon Green.

The changes cover a number of areas, primarily aimed at improving component protection and durability. These include improved drainage for the overflow tray, additional coating and sealant around the ignition knob switch, and a revised injector cap bolt and collar.

The front brake lever now features a low-level indicator line, while the side-cover snap fittings have been reinforced. Additional socket covers have also been fitted to better protect the wiring harness from water exposure while the solder points inside both the left- and right-hand switch pods are better protected.

Mechanically, there are no changes to the powertrain. The Z15GT continues with a 149.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve engine, producing 16.8 hp at 9,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm mated to a six-speed constant-mesh gearbox and wet multi-plate clutch, with chain final drive.

The Z15GT uses a backbone frame, telescopic front fork and rear monoshock. Braking is via hydraulic discs front and rear, with single-channel ABS on the front wheel with wheel sizing 17-inches front and rear, fitted with 90/80-17 front and 120/70-17 rear tyres.

Other specifications include a 5.7-litre fuel tank, 780 mm seat height, 1,315 mm wheelbase, 140 mm ground clearance and 128 kg kerb weight. Equipment includes a smart key with answer-back function, LCD instrumentation, LED lighting and a USB power socket. The instrument display shows speed, engine rpm, gear position, fuel level, engine temperature warning, trip information, clock and battery voltage.