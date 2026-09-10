2026 Proton S70 MC2 NA photos – 120 PS 1.5L, torque con CVT, black grille, Saga IHU, no ADAS, under RM60k

In Cars, Local News, Proton / by Jonathan Lee / 10 September 2026 12:49 pm

The new naturally-aspirated Proton S70 Lite and Prime – part of the forthcoming MC2 facelift lineup – were announced earlier this week, and now we got the first photos of the higher-end of the two models, the Prime.

These images, posted by Muhamad Shamim on the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook, appear to have been taken during a internal preview event and show some of the tweaks on these entry-level models. Together, they provide an indirect replacement for the soon-to-be-discontinued Persona, offering a physically larger car with more sophistication and power.

Of course, the biggest change is something you can’t even see in these images – a 1.5 litre BHE15-CFN i-GT NA four-cylinder engine from the Saga, producing the same 120 PS and 150 Nm of torque. Compared to the existing turbo models, the Lite and Prime offer 61 PS and 140 Nm less, but you do get 11 PS more than the outgoing Persona.

The mill is mated to a new CVT that’s different from the Saga’s Punch unit, as it looks set to feature a torque converter for smoother step-off acceleration. This is likely the Wanliyang (WLY) unit found in the Chinese-market Geely Emgrand; other countries get a six-speed automatic paired with a direct-injected engine.

A note about that Emgrand – the one in China has a simulated eight-speed function, operated using a conventional mechanical gearlever with an up-down sequential shifter. The S70 Lite and Prime appear to maintain the same feature but through the turbo model‘s electronic selector, meaning you’ll have to shift gears by pulling the lever left or right.

Beyond that, the S70 Lite and Prime are as per the lesser Executive turbo variant, with the exception of a black grille without the silver trim. Just like that car, you don’t get a full light bar at the back, with the Lite even being downgraded to halogen headlights. The Prime adds those auto LED lamps back and gains auto-folding door mirrors and larger 17-inch alloy wheels (up from 16s), previously exclusive to the Flagship turbo.

Inside, the Lite and Prime maintain the Executive and Premium turbo’s analogue gauges and smaller eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, the latter now offering wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The operating system is the updated one from the Saga, replete with that car’s interface. Unlike the Executive, a reverse camera and auto up/down windows (Executive is auto down only) are also fitted as standard.

Other standard features include keyless entry with remote engine start, push-button start, manual fabric seats and reverse sensors. The Prime throws on front sensors, faux leather upholstery and steering wheel wrap and auto air con.

Safety-wise, the S70 Lite and Prime come with six airbags, stability control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear collision warning, a door opening warning and a rear seat reminder. Sadly, none of them offer driver assists, not even autonomous emergency braking – a glaring omission considering the cheaper Saga Premium has it.

We should point out that while the S70 Lite and Prime will be part of the MC2 family, only the turbo models are expected to receive the full, in-house-designed facelift, including new head- and taillights, bumpers and even the X50‘s quad tailpipes. It could very well also feature an all-new interior, again following the footsteps of the X50.

As for pricing, Proton has only confirmed that the S70 Lite will start below RM60,000. However, a recent leak, also posted by Muhamad Shamim, listed estimated pricing of RM55,000 to RM59,000 for the Lite and RM65,000 to RM69,000 for the Prime. What do you think of these new models?

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