Enjoy up to RM70,000 in savings on a Volvo at Swedish Auto Ara Damansara’s Driven by Unity Sale, Sept 11-13

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 10 September 2026 7:00 pm

If you’re shopping for a great Volvo deal, then you’ll want to head on over to Sime Darby Swedish Auto at Ara Damansara this coming weekend. To celebrate Malaysia Day, Volvo Ara Damansara is lining up plenty of eye-catching offers with its Driven by Unity Sale this September 11 to 13, with as much as RM70,000 in savings on a new Volvo.

That’s right. The two-day event, which runs from 9am to 6pm daily, will see a series of exclusive offers across the Volvo line-up, starting with the headlining offer of up to RM70,000 off* for a Volvo XC90 plug-in hybrid, making the SUV an irresistible deal.

If your taste leans toward full electric, then check out the ES90 electric crossover sedan. It’s not only stylish, but an absolute performer, what with 333 PS (245 kW) and 480 Nm of torque on call from its single rear motor powertrain and ultra capable 651 km of WLTP range on a single charge. The great news is that the price for one starts from RM298,888* this weekend, which is a considerable saving from its RM340k retail price.

Fancy something smaller? Well, there’s the EC40, previously known as the C40 Recharge, for which buyers can look forward to RM20,000 off*, as well as the EX30, with up to RM30,888 off* on the brand’s smallest electric SUV making it an excellent deal. Should you be interested in the XC60 facelift, there is up to a RM55,000 cash rebate* available for the SUV.

The Driven by Unity event will also provide the chance for customers to view and explore the updated EX90, which is hot off the presses, having been launched earlier this week. The update brings about improved changes on the technical front, including a switch to 800V architecture for faster charging as well as a more powerful core computer. Nothing like experiencing it first hand, so make your way to Volvo Ara Damansara this September 11 to 13. Find out more by visiting Swedish Auto’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

*Terms and conditions apply.