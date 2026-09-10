Great deals from Auto Selection Kita Malaysia in Ara Damansara, Sept 11-13 – win a BMW Motorrad F450 GS!

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 10 September 2026 2:18 pm

As the nation celebrates independence with the approaching Malaysia Day this month, there are few better expressions of said independence than with mobility, such as that afforded by one’s own automobile.

To that end, Sime Auto Selection has a range of deals, and whether it is a battery-electric vehicle or something powered by internal combustion, offers are on hand to help make the switch to your next vehicle that much more accessible.

Leading the range from Auto Selection on this occasion is the 2025 BMW X1 sDrive20i xLine, priced from RM199k and offered with 10 years of free servicing. If you are after a sleek roofline and just as current, there is also the 2025 BMW 218 Sport that is priced from RM155k, and like the X1, this is also offered here with a 10-year free service package.

There are the Japanese favourites on offer here as well, such as the 2025 Honda HR-V 1.5T V that is priced from RM106k, the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross facelift priced from RM115k and the 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV GR-S facelift priced from RM126k. Looking for something with a turbocharged punch at an even more attractive price? There is the 2022 Proton X50, from RM57k.

Going battery-electric is a direction that features prominently in the Auto Selection Kita Malaysia promotion, too. Leading the pack here is the 2024 BYD Seal Performance, priced from RM120k, and the 2024 BYD Seal Premium priced from RM123k. For a decidedly German flavour among the BEV offerings, enter the 2024 BMW i5 eDrive40, which is here priced from RM255k.

Those with larger households can enjoy zero tailpipe-emissions motoring too, with the 2025 Denza D9 Advanced on offer here, priced from RM199k. Efficiency is the name of the name, particularly embodied here by the streamlined form of the 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Lite RWD, now even more enticing and priced from RM125k.

In addition to the 10-year free servicing should you plump for the 2025 BMW X1 or the 2025 BMW 218 Sport listed above, vehicle purchases made at the Auto Selection Kita Malaysia event in Ara Damansara also include RM500 charging credit (for applicable models), a complimentary one-year PHEV warranty for applicable models, and a 500 litre diesel subsidy for diesel vehicles.

There’s more. Purchase your vehicle at this event, and you will stand a chance to win one of the latest exponents of two-wheeled freedom, the BMW Motorrad F 450 GS. Valued at RM40,000, the F 450 GS capitalises on the benefits of two-wheeled motoring, and brings to the mix the added convenience of the Easy Ride Clutch, eliminating the need to manually operate the clutch in all riding situations.

Save the dates, as the Auto Selection Kita Malaysia event at the Ara Damansara open car park is the place to be this September 11 to 13, 2026 for these attractive offers. Check out Auto Selection on Facebook and Instagram, and head to the Auto Selection website to find out more.



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