GWM Tank 700 LWB six-seater seen in China MIIT filing; 150 mm longer wheelbase, second-row captain seats

In Cars, GWM, International News / by Mick Chan / 10 September 2026 12:16 pm

The GWM Tank 700 has been shown in long-wheelbase, six-seater form in a regulatory filing with China’s ministry of industry and information technology, Car News China has reported.

Expanding upon the dimensions of the regular Tank 700, the LWB version is larger overall, and measures 5,445 mm long, 2,126 mm wide and 2,021 mm tall with a 3,150 mm wheelbase.

This makes the Tank 700 LWB 340 mm longer, 65mm wider, 36 mm taller and 150 mm longer of wheelbase than the regular Tank 700. Kerb weight of the Tank 700 LWB is said to be between 3,396 kg and 3,480 kg, up from 3,110 kg of the regular Tank 700.

Exterior kit for the Tank 700 LWB is shown in the regulatory filing to include a range of alloy wheel designs ranging from 20 inches to 22 inches in diameter, while bronze accents and badging appear to distinguish the LWB from its five-seater twin.

The larger body of the long-wheelbase version makes room for six seats, which are laid out in a 2-2-2 configuration including captain chairs for the second row.

Two powertrain configurations have been listed for the Tank 700 LWB in the filing, and these are the 2.0 litre turbocharged Hi4-Z PHEV setup, and a 3.0 litre turbocharged petrol V6 setup.

The former is said to output 248 hp and 385 Nm, and this is combined with a dual-motor longitudinal Hi4-Z hybrid system, drawing from a 59.05 kWh ternary lithium battery by Svolt, offering 190 km of range CLTC (around 154 km WLTP).

The GWM Tank 700 Hi4-T was launched in China in February 2024, packing a combined 523 PS and 800 Nm from its 3.0L turbocharged petrol V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain.

This model’s ICE unit outputs 354 PS and 560 Nm, aided by a 163 PS/400 Nm electric motor that is integrated into the nine-speed automatic transmission; this draws from a 37.1 kWh battery offering a claimed 100 km of EV range. In China, the five-seater GWM Tank 700 is priced from 428,000 yuan (RM257,917).