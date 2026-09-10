Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV launching in Malaysia on Sept 19 – 1.5T, two e-motors, 1,200 km range; RM169k estimated

The Jetour T2 i-DM plug-in hybrid SUV is set for its Malaysian market launch this weekend, Saturday 19 in Kuala Lumpur, Jetour Malaysia has announced. This follows the opening of order books for the PHEV model in June this year, when its price was estimated to be RM168,888.

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This will join the purely petrol-powered version of the T2 which launched in Malaysia in March this year at RM157k, and this was followed by the T2 Dark Warrior Limited Edition last month at RM168k.

Powering the T2 i-DM is a 1.5 litre turbo direct-injected engine, two electric motors and a three-speed dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT), combining to yield a total output of 360 PS and 610 Nm. Thus equipped, the T2 i-DM is claimed to be capable of 100 km of EV range, and 1,200 km of combined range.

For comparison, the ICE version of the T2 gets a 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that outputs 245 PS and 375 Nm, driving all four wheels through a seven-speed wet dual-clutch automatic transmission with shift paddles.

At the opening of orders for the T2 i-DM in June, Jetour Malaysia stated that the plug-in hybrid model SUV will receive Level 2 ADAS, as well as a 15.6-inch infotainment system.

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Based on the unit displayed at KLIMS 2026 at the time, equipment also includes 20-inch alloys shod in 255/55R20 tyres, a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument display, synthetic leather upholstery, and power-adjustable front seats.

Jetour Malaysia has also said that the T2 i-DM will get six airbags, a panoramic view monitoring system and “a comprehensive ownership and warranty package.” For comparison, the ICE version of the T2 gets a seven-year, 150,000 km warranty, a 10-year, one million km powrtrain warranty and a five-time free service package for parts and labour.

Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV at KLIMS 2026

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Jetour T2 i-DM PHEV official images

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