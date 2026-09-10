LRT Kelana Jaya Line track replacement work to be done in stages until Sept 2027, some changes to schedule

In Local News, Public Transport / by Anthony Lim / 10 September 2026 11:08 am

Rapid KL has announced that it will carry out track replacement work on at stations on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line in seven stages over the next year, starting from September 13 until September 2027. This will be carried out on scheduled days across the period, with stations involved in the track replacement work beginning operations at 9.30am compared to the usual 6am start.

Meanwhile, stations that are not involved will operate as usual, according to the usual schedule. For those few hours, a free shuttle bus service will connect the stations involved to the rest of the line. In a statement, the rail operator said that the improvement work is being carried out to ensure the safety and reliability of the line’s track infrastructure.

The track replacement schedule will start with Gombak and Taman Melati stations on September 13, 20 and 27, followed by that for Universiti, Kerinchi and Abdullah Hukum stations, on November 15, 22 and 29, The third phase will begin from early next year, and involve Dato’ Keramat, Jelatek and Setiawangsa stations, on January 10, 17 and 24, 2027.

The maintenance work then returns to Universiti, Kerinchi and Abdullah Hukum stations on March 14, 21 and 28, before moving on to Masjid Jamek, Dang Wangi, Kampung Baru, KLCC and Ampang Park stations on May 9, 16 and 23. The following phase will then see work being carried out at Taman Jaya, Universiti, Kerinchi and Abdullah Hukum stations on July 11, 18 and 25, before concluding with Gombak and Taman Melati stations on September 12, 19 and 26.

During the scheduled maintenance days, ticket machines at each station involved in the exercise will be temporarily closed until 9.30am. Users needing to continue their journey at the next station can obtain tickets at the station counters, with Rapid KL and Touch ‘n Go users continuing their journey as usual with card access.

Rapid KL said station staff, auxiliary police and ‘Prasarana Troopers’ volunteers will be present to facilitate passenger movement at the stations undergoing track replacement work. Signboards will also be put up and information leaflets will be provided.