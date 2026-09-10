In Cars, Local News / by Paul Tan / 10 September 2026 7:25 pm

New car registration data from the road transport department (JPJ) is out for August 2026, and the Perodua Bezza stays on top with 8,413 units. That is a 14.3% drop from July’s 9,821, but it was still enough to keep the sedan clear of the field and stretch its year-to-date (YTD) total to 65,697 units.

The big change is right behind it. The Perodua Axia jumps to second with 8,081 units, up 13% on the month, pushing the Proton Saga down to third on 7,319 units (down 6.3%). Just 332 units now separate first and second. The Perodua Myvi holds fourth with 4,878 units.

At the eight-month mark the YTD order is unchanged at the top: the Bezza leads on 65,697, the Saga is second on 59,367 and the Axia third on 52,145, with the Myvi fourth on 39,462. The Bezza’s lead over the Saga has grown to 6,330 units, from 5,236 a month ago.

The standout of the month is the Proton e.MAS 5, which nearly doubled to 4,770 units (up 98.6% from 2,402) to take fifth place, its highest finish yet and the first time an EV has cracked the overall top five. The Perodua Alza slips to sixth on 3,483 units (27,220 YTD), while the Proton S70 is the other big mover, surging from 13th to seventh with 3,235 units, up 71.5%.

The Perodua Ativa climbs to eighth with 2,288 units (14,357 YTD) and the Proton X50 to ninth with 2,229 (17,828 YTD), both up double digits, while the Toyota Hilux rounds out the top 10 on 2,055 units (14,327 YTD).

The Toyota Vios is 11th with 1,955 units (13,018 YTD). The Honda City has a rough month, falling from seventh to 12th on 1,526 units, down 35.4%, and the Perodua Traz, last month’s best-selling SUV, drops from ninth to 13th on 1,522 units (14,519 YTD). The Toyota Alphard is 14th with 1,473 units and the Toyota Yaris Cross 15th with 1,218.

The rest of the 20 is made up of the Honda Civic in 16th (1,165 units), the Toyota Corolla Cross 17th (1,059), the Honda HR-V 18th (956) and the Perodua Aruz 19th (701). Completing the list in 20th is a newcomer: the Tesla Model 3 rocketed from 62nd to 20th on 659 units, up nearly fivefold from 135, making it the second EV in the overall top 20 alongside the e.MAS 5.

Overall, the market cooled slightly in August, with total new-car registrations of 77,276 units, down 3.4% from July’s 80,030, the strongest month of the year, and 2.2% below August 2025’s 78,978. Even so, the year-to-date total of 566,616 units is 2.7% ahead of the same eight months last year, keeping 2026 on course for a record year.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.