In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 10 September 2026 7:39 pm

Proton has set another EV record. According to the latest road transport department (JPJ) data for August 2026, the national carmaker registered 5,383 electric vehicles in the month, up 83.8% from July’s 2,928 and the highest monthly EV tally any brand has ever posted in Malaysia. That is 61% of every EV registered in the country in August.

The e.MAS 5 did most of the work with 4,770 units, backed by the e.MAS 7 on 613. It takes Proton’s year-to-date (YTD) EV total to 21,841 units, already more than one and a half times BYD‘s 14,407, which stood as the full-year record until Proton passed it in July.

The order behind Proton has flipped. Tesla climbs to second with 1,166 units (3,733 YTD), nearly doubling on the month almost entirely on the strength of the Model 3, which jumped from 135 to 659 units while the Model Y held at 507.

BYD drops to third as its registrations more than halve to 571 units (7,472 YTD), a fall spread across every model in its range and led by the Atto 3, down from 531 to 252. iCaur moves up to fourth with 406 units (3,428 YTD), swapping places with Zeekr, now fifth on 395 units (2,957 YTD).

Leapmotor holds sixth with 219 units (1,512 YTD), followed by BMW in seventh with 109 units (564 YTD), up 38%, and Xpeng in eighth with 94 units (920 YTD). MG is ninth with 73 units (1,019 YTD) and TQ Wuling 10th with 71 units (634 YTD).

Denza is 11th with 64 units (345 YTD), unchanged on the month, while Perodua slips from seventh to 12th as QV-E registrations halve to 56 units (374 YTD). Dongfeng is 13th with 45 units (379 YTD) and Great Wall Motor 14th with 41 units (412 YTD).

The remaining six brands in the top 20 are MINI in 15th with 31 units (392 YTD), Volvo 16th with 28 units (412 YTD), Porsche 17th with 18 units (181 YTD), smart 18th with 14 units (194 YTD), Honda 19th with 11 units (138 YTD) and Chery 20th with 10 units (98 YTD).

In total, 8,833 EVs were registered in August, up 27.3% from July’s 6,937 and 155% more than the 3,461 of August 2025, making it the biggest month for EVs on record and lifting their share of the overall market to 11.4%. Add hybrids and electrified vehicles accounted for 17.9% of all registrations.