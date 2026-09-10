In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 10 September 2026 7:40 pm

August 2026 was the biggest month Malaysia’s EV market has ever had, and the Proton e.MAS 5 is the reason. Registrations of the compact electric crossover nearly doubled to 4,770 units, up 98.6% from July’s 2,402, according to the latest road transport department (JPJ) data. That is more than half of every EV registered in the month, and the e.MAS 5 is back to fifth in the overall sales chart, matching its January high, as the only EV ever to have made the top five.

The e.MAS 5 outsold the runner-up more than seven to one. The Tesla Model 3 leaps from 11th to second with 659 units, up from just 135 in July, ahead of the Proton e.MAS 7 in third on 613 units (4,004 YTD) and the Tesla Model Y in fourth with 507 (1,978 YTD).

The Zeekr 7X is fifth with 308 units (2,449 YTD), followed by the iCaur V23 in sixth on 264 (2,173 YTD). The BYD Atto 3 has a month to forget, tumbling from second to seventh as registrations more than halved to 252 units (3,027 YTD). The iCaur 03 is eighth with 142, the Leapmotor C10 ninth with 125 and the BYD Sealion 10th with 118, itself down 53% on the month.

BYD’s slide runs through the middle of the table. The Leapmotor B10 is 11th with 94 units, then come the BYD Seal 6 in 12th (84 units) and the BYD Atto 2 in 13th (81 units, down 61.8%). The Xpeng X9 climbs to 14th with 72 units, the TQ Wuling Bingo is 15th with 71 and the MG S5 16th with 67.

Completing the top 20 are the Zeekr X in 17th (59 units, more than double July’s 26), the Perodua QV-E 18th (56, down from 109), the BMW iX3 19th with 55 units, up from a single unit in July, and the Great Wall Ora 20th with 41. In total, 8,833 EVs were registered in August, up 27.3% from July’s 6,937 and 155% higher than August 2025, a new monthly record that took EVs to 11.4% of the whole market.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.