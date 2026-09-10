Malaysia’s MKA Group invests in Italian suspension maker Bitubo, RCB owner targets global expansion

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 10 September 2026 3:09 pm

Malaysian performance motorcycle parts maker and mobility syndicate MKA Group, the company behind the RCB motorcycle brand, has announced a strategic investment in Italian suspension manufacturer Bitubo. This marks the start of a new phase of international expansion for the 63-year-old Italian brand.

Founded by the Mardollo family in 1963, Bitubo has built its reputation around Italian engineering, suspension technology and motorsport with products used by riders and racing teams worldwide. MKA Group says the investment is intended to expand Bitubo’s global reach while retaining its Italian identity, engineering expertise and racing heritage.

Bitubo will continue to design, develop and manufacture its suspension products in Italy. For MKA Group, the deal provides an opportunity to add Bitubo’s premium suspension technology to its existing motorcycle business while using its distribution network and presence in Asia to introduce the brand to more riders.

“Our investment reflects our strong confidence in the Bitubo brand and its people, and our commitment to supporting its next phase of international growth,” said MKA Group group CEO Bruce Lee. He added MKA Group intends to build on the foundation established by the Mardollo family rather than alter the elements that have made Bitubo successful.

The company sees particular potential in Asia, which is home to some of the world’s largest motorcycle markets, while also targeting further growth in America and strengthening Bitubo’s existing position in Europe. MKA Group Business & Motorsport Director Doc Dol said the partnership could also create opportunities for technology transfer and motorsport development between the two companies.

“Both RCB and Bitubo share a strong racing culture,” he said, adding that the exchange of knowledge, technology and racing experience could help accelerate product development. Bitubo general manager Gianni Mardollo welcomed the investment, describing it as a new chapter for the family-founded company.