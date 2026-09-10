In Cars, Local News / by Harvinder Sidhu / 10 September 2026 6:58 pm

The road transport department (JPJ) has released its vehicle registration data for August 2026, and Perodua remains the country’s best-selling make with 29,422 units. That is down 7.6% from July’s 31,842, but it still gives the national carmaker a year-to-date (YTD) total of 219,559 units.

Proton is second with 20,141 units, up a strong 18.4% on the month for a YTD tally of 135,169, and the surge has narrowed the gap to Perodua to 9,281 units from 14,824 in July. Toyota holds third with 10,529 units (72,942 YTD), down 10.9%.

Outside the top three is Honda in fourth with 4,276 units (37,194 YTD), off 20.4% on the month, followed by Omoda | Jaecoo in fifth with 1,463 units (10,582 YTD), up 11.8%.

The chasing pack has been shaken up. Jetour moves up to sixth with 1,239 units (7,503 YTD), while Tesla is the big climber, nearly doubling to 1,166 units (up 92.7%) to jump from 13th to seventh. The surge is almost entirely down to the Model 3, which jumped from 135 to 659 units while the Model Y held steady at 507. Mitsubishi is eighth with 1,045 units (8,824 YTD), Mazda ninth with 822 (7,852 YTD) and Chery 10th with 775 units (7,197 YTD).

Great Wall Motor takes 11th with 695 units (4,608 YTD), followed by Lexus in 12th with 584 units (4,315 YTD). BYD has a sharp reversal, falling from sixth to 13th as registrations more than halved to 571 units (7,472 YTD). The drop was across the board, with every BYD model down, led by the Atto 3, which fell from 531 to 252 units. Mercedes-Benz and BMW are level on 480 units apiece in 14th and 15th, with Mercedes-Benz ahead on its larger YTD total of 4,979 to 3,989. Isuzu climbs to 16th with 437 units (3,246 YTD).

The remaining four brands in the top 20 are iCaur in 17th with 406 units (3,428 YTD), Zeekr 18th with 395 units (2,957 YTD), Nissan 19th with 329 units (2,981 YTD) and Leapmotor 20th with 219 units (1,512 YTD).

Overall, the market cooled slightly in August, with total new-vehicle registrations of 77,276 units, down 3.4% from July’s 80,030 and 2.2% below August 2025’s 78,978. The year-to-date total of 566,616 units is nonetheless 2.7% ahead of the same period last year.

Want to dig deeper? Our car sales data tool lets you explore and analyse Malaysian new-vehicle registrations in detail, from monthly and yearly trends for every make and model to rankings by brand, body type and fuel, plus dedicated views for the EV market and the national carmakers, all built on the same JPJ data behind this story and updated every month.